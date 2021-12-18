Denis Shapovalov defeats Rafael Nadal to claim third place at MWTC in Abu Dhabi

Canadian world No 14 defeats 20-time Grand Slam champion

Jon Turner
Dec 18, 2021

Canada's Denis Shapovalov took third place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday after beating Rafael Nadal in a third set champions tie-break.

Nadal, making his way back from a long-term foot injury which curtailed his 2021 season in August, fought back from an early break to win the first set in a tie-break, before Shapovalov levelled by taking the second set with a solitary break in the eighth game. The world No 14 then secured victory 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.

More to follow

Updated: December 18th 2021, 3:15 PM
TennisRafael NadalMubadala World Championship
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Shapovalov defeats Nadal to claim third place at MWTC in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Murray urges fans to 'appreciate' Nadal and Federer while they still can
An image that illustrates this article Nadal finds plenty of positives after comeback match ends in defeat to Murray
An image that illustrates this article Rublev edges Shapovalov to reach Mubadala Tennis Championship final