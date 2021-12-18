Denis Shapovalov defeats Rafael Nadal to claim third place at MWTC in Abu Dhabi

Canada's Denis Shapovalov took third place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday after beating Rafael Nadal in a third set champions tie-break.

Nadal, making his way back from a long-term foot injury which curtailed his 2021 season in August, fought back from an early break to win the first set in a tie-break, before Shapovalov levelled by taking the second set with a solitary break in the eighth game. The world No 14 then secured victory 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.

More to follow