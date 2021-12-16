Denis Shapovalov cruises into Mubadala World Tennis Championship semi-finals

Canadian to face Rublev in Friday's first semi-final after comfortable win over Fritz

Jon Turner
Dec 16, 2021

Canada's Denis Shapovalov impressed on his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut by easing past Taylor Fritz and into the semi-finals on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the world No 14, needed less than an hour to defeat his American opponent 6-3, 6-2 and set up a last-four showdown with Russian world No 5 Andrey Rublev.

"That felt pretty great for the first match," Shapovalov, 21, said. "I haven't played a match since Stockholm [in November], so it's been a while and it was great to get through it.

"Taylor's obviously a really great player and I've had a lot of battles with him, so to beat him today was great for me. I felt good out there and it was a good level for me."

