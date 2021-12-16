Denis Shapovalov cruises into Mubadala World Tennis Championship semi-finals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov impressed on his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut by easing past Taylor Fritz and into the semi-finals on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the world No 14, needed less than an hour to defeat his American opponent 6-3, 6-2 and set up a last-four showdown with Russian world No 5 Andrey Rublev.

"That felt pretty great for the first match," Shapovalov, 21, said. "I haven't played a match since Stockholm [in November], so it's been a while and it was great to get through it.

"Taylor's obviously a really great player and I've had a lot of battles with him, so to beat him today was great for me. I felt good out there and it was a good level for me."