Stefan Bissegger clinches stage three time trial for overall UAE Tour lead

Stefan Bissegger beat world champion Filippo Ganna to take stage three and overall lead in the UAE Tour in Ajman on Tuesday.

The EF Education-EasyPost’s Swiss rider clocked 9:43 in the nine-kilometre time trial to come clear of Ganna by seven seconds, handing the Ineos Grenadiers’ Italian rider his first defeat in a time trial this year.

Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma joined them on the podium ahead of the UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar, who moved to fourth overall to set himself up for the defence of his overall title.

“I had a really good time trial today,” Bissegger said. “I was also pretty confident that I had good power and so could have a good time.

“It’s always nice to win and make it, because you never know in a time trial, it’s hard to say how good the others are and if someone has the best day of their lives. I knew at the finish that my time was really good.

Results Stage three: 1. Stefan Bissegger (SUI) EF Education-EasyPost, in 9-43 2. Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7s 3. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo-Visma, at 14s 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE-Team Emirates, at 18s 5. Joao Almeida (POR) UAE-Team Emirates, at 22s 6. Mikkel Bjerg (DEN) UAE-Team Emirates, at 24s General Classification: 1. Stefan Bissegger (SUI) EF Education-EasyPost, in 9-13-02 2. Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7s 3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin Fenix, at 12s 4. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo-Visma, at 14s 5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE-Team Emirates, at 18s 6. Joao Almeida (POR) UAE-Team Emirates, at 22s

“I was looking forward to this time trial for a long time. I had a rough winter with a broken scaphoid and it took a long time until it was fixed. I’m really happy to be back.”

With the first of the two mountain stages on stage four on Wednesday, Dumoulin could be a threat. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) remain the other GC contenders.

UAE Team Emirates have both Pogacar and Joao Almeida, who was fifth in the time trial, 22 seconds down on Bissegger and four seconds behind his Slovenian teammate.

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix, winner of stage one and second on Monday, produced a spirited attempt to defend his overall lead, placing 10th, but the red jersey went to Bissegger.

Almeida rounded out the top five while Mikel Bjerg, who had started earlier, made it three for the UAE Team Emirates in the top six on the day.

“It was a really fast course with a big tail wind on the way out and then on the way back it was just down to raw power,” Pogacar said.

“I did my strongest 10 minutes ever so I’m pretty happy, it was a good day out and we’re looking strong for the next days.

“Joao and Mikkel were well up there today also. So in the team the guys are all up around the top. We’re all feeling good and in fine shape for the rest of this race. Tomorrow the first mountain stage will be another big test.”

Pogacar, while not at his blistering best, gave a good account of himself and appears to be in the sort of form needed to win the UAE Tour for a second time. For reference, he was placed fourth in last year’s early time trial.

UAE Team Emirates can afford to get creative after also putting Almeida into the top five, but they’ll have to combine to get the better of Dumoulin.