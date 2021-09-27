Tokyo Olympic stars head to UAE for return of Abu Dhabi Masters FIBA 3X3 World Tour

Taking place on October 29-30 in an especially built arena at the Marina Mall, the 3X3 World Championships are returning to the capital after five years. Courtesy photo

Stars from the Tokyo Olympics will be on display when the Abu Dhabi Masters FIBA 3X3 World Tour returns to the capital for the first time in five years, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has announced.

Fresh from making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics the event will take place at a specially constructed arena at Marina Mall on October 29-30.

This year’s championship will bring together elite 3X3-basketball players, along with some of the stars from the Tokyo Olympics including men's champions Latvia, who will represent the city of Riga, ADSC said.

The event will boast 12 international teams, including four of the top-five-ranked teams on the FIBA World Tour and has a prize fund of $150,000.

Meanwhile, ADSC will also conduct a programme ahead of the upcoming 3X3 event, including the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship, with 24 teams competing from October 8-15. The winner of this event will represent Abu Dhabi City.

"We are pleased to host the FIBA 3X3 Worlds once again in Abu Dhabi,” Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of ADSC, said.

“The popularity of tri-basketball has increased after its first appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and we are confident of the success that the tournament will achieve.

“Given the wide fan base enjoyed by basketball in the UAE, the sports council in cooperation with FIBA was keen to welcome the event and return the sport of tri-basketball to the UAE for the first time since it hosted two consecutive rounds in 2015 and 2016.”