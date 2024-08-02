Paris Olympics: Andy Murray's career highs and lows after retirement

Andy Murray during practice ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reuters
Andy Murray in 2016 after winning Wimbledon for a second time. PA
Andy Murray holding his US Open boys' singles trophy, with his mother Judy, outside his home in Dunblane, Scotland, in 2004. PA
Andy Murray celebrates his victory in the 2004 US Open boys' singles on his arrival back in Scotland. PA
Andy Murray at his first senior Wimbledon championship in 2005 at the All England Club. PA
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates his victory against Jurgen Melzer of Austria during the Davis Cup in 2008. PA
Great Britain's Andy Murray practises at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. PA
Andy Murray in action during the 2010 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. PA
Andy Murray celebrates his victory over France's Gilles Simon at Wimbledon 2010. PA
Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Olympic gold at London 2012. PA
Andy Murray celebrates after winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics. AP
Great Britain's Andy Murray with his Olympic gold medal after beating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the final at Wimbledon in 2012. PA
Andy Murray after beating Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows to win the 2012 US Open. His first Grand Slam title. Getty Images
Andy Murray celebrates after winning the 2012 US Open final. Getty Images
Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title in 2013. He became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to become champion, ending a 77-year drought. PA
Andy Murray in front of the Fred Perry statue at the All England Club after winning Wimbledon in 2013. PA
Andy Murray after winning the Queen's Club title after beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets in London in 2015. PA
Andy Murray is mobbed by his teammates after beating David Goffin of Belgium to win the 2015 Davis Cup final - Great Britain's first crown since 1936. PA
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating David Goffin of Belgium to win the 2015 Davis Cup final. PA
Andy Murray after winning the 2015 BBC Sports Personality of the Year. PA
Andy Murray celebrates after beating Milos Raonic to win his second Wimbledon crown in 2016. PA
Andy Murray celebrates after winning at Wimbledon in 2016. PA
Flag-bearer Andy Murray leads out the British team during the opening ceremony for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. PA
Andy Murray wins gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics after defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the final. Reuters
Andy Murray celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic in the final to win the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. PA
Andy Murray after winning the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. PA
Andy Murray at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. PA
Andy Murray after losing in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon men's doubles playing alongside brother Jamie Murray against John Peers and Rinky Hijikata. It was Murray's final appearance at the tournament. Reuters
