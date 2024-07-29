Paris Olympics: Algeria's Kaylia Nemour storms ahead in gymnastics medal hunt

<b>Follow the latest news on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/26/live-2024-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Paris Olympics</b></a> Algerian teenager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/05/02/kaylia-nemour-algerian-gymnast-ready-for-paris-2024-after-rollercoaster-start-to-career/" target="_blank">Kaylia Nemour </a>was on top of her game on the uneven bars as she qualified for the apparatus and the women's all-around finals at the Paris Olympics. The 17-year-old French-born athlete scored an impressive 15.600 points for her bars routine at the Bercy Arena. China's Qiu Qiyuan, 17, who beat Nemour to gold at last year's world championships in Antwerp, was second with a score of 15.066 points. Defending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-olympics-2024/" target="_blank">Olympic</a> champion Nina Derwael of Belgium, a former two-time world champion, qualified fourth with 14.733. American gymnastics superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/28/paris-olympics-nadal-sets-up-djokovic-showdown-as-biles-dazzles-on-her-return/" target="_blank">Simone Biles</a>, nursing a minor injury, could only manage 14.433 on the apparatus which is her weakest discipline. The four-time Olympic champion finished ninth to just miss out on the eight-woman final. Biles was still good enough to top the qualifying standings in all-around, vault and floor exercise, and was second on beam behind China's Zhou Yaquin. For Nemour, it was a good start to the Olympics, but believe she still has work to do. "It's good, but could be better," said Nemour. "It was a lot of pressure because it's the first apparatus, first Olympics, and I'm starting with the bars, my goal. "But I'm happy, it went really well. There is still a week before the final and I still have room to improve." Nemour had a few errors on floor (13.160) and beam (13.200) but her overall total of 55.966 earned a place in Thursday's all-around final. The teenager has a special connection with France. She was born in the country, grew up and trained there. However, she decided to switch to Algeria - the country of her father - after a long-drawn dispute with the French gymnastics federation. After deciding to represent Algeria, Nemour has been climbing the ladder of success. At last year’s world championships, she won a silver medal on uneven bars - the first world medal by a gymnast for an African nation. She is also an African all-around champion and has an element named after her in the Code of Points. Despite her decision to not represent France, the crowd at the Bercy Arena cheered for her. "I didn't expect that," she said. "Obviously, it's stressful but overall I'm happy with that performance. "I can still improve things. I have three days left to work, so I'm just going to make the most of it." Nemour will be aiming to earn to win a first gymnastics medal for Algeria and Africa.