Tokyo 2020 in numbers: USA top table as Burkina Faso grace podium for first time

3 – San Marino won the first three Olympic medals in their history, with silver for shooters Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti in the mixed trap and bronze for Perilli in her individual event and Myles Amine in wrestling. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday with the United States topping the medal table ahead of China.

Team US won 39 golds - one more than China - and 113 overall, a decline since the Rio Games, where they picked up 46 golds and 121 medals overall.

Several countries secured Olympic medals for the first time, including San Marino and Burkina Faso.

The youngest medallist at Tokyo was 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki while the oldest was 62-year-old Andrew Hoy.

We take a look back at the Tokyo Games in numbers. Check out the gallery above.

