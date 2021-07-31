Dina Asher-Smith to pull out of Olympics with hamstring injury

Dina Asher-Smith of Team Great Britain after finishing third in her women's 100m semi-final.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has revealed she is going to pull out of the 200 metres at the Olympic Games due to a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old was expected to challenge for a medal but finished third in her 100m semi-final to crash out in Tokyo, subsequently revealing that the hamstring injury she suffered last month was worse than she had let on.

Asher-Smith is also in Great Britain’s squad for the 4x100m relay but it seems unlikely she will now compete.

After her disappointment in the 100m, where she failed to qualify for Saturday's final, Asher-Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think I am likely to pull out of the 200. I am going to pull out.”

Asher-Smith admitted that her hamstring injury had been worse than she had previously made known, and at one point had threatened to rule her out of travelling to Japan.

“Obviously I am so disappointed not to make the final,” she added. “It’s everything I have trained for for the last two years.

“The last two weeks of my life have been absolutely insane. I wanted to come and be completely up front with everyone on my form.

“I tore [the hamstring] pretty bad. I was told it would take surgery and would take three to four months to get back.

"It's been a lot to deal with because quite frankly, with that diagnosis, I just can't go to Tokyo, so we had this whole statement ready to go but then I thankfully went and got a second opinion and it was a slight misdiagnosis - even though there was still a tear, it wasn't a rupture, my hamstring was still attached, so we turned over every single stone to make sure I can stand on the line.

“I went from, ‘Oh I can’t go’ to ‘maybe I can’. Obviously I was not my normal self.

“I was in really good shape [before the trials], the shape of my life. I felt I was going to win this. But I had the low of being told it’s impossible for you to be there and then there’s a chance.

“It has been a journey. I am so proud to come out here and run 11.0 off a few weeks training.”

