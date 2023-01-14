Antonio Fresu on Daramethos bags the Listed Jebel Ali Stakes

Antonio Fresu and Daramethos reversed the result over Pat Dobbs and Lost Eden to land the Dh500,000 Listed Jebel Ali Stakes at the Jebel Ali Racecourse on Saturday.

Fresu settled the Musabah Al Muhairi-trained five-year-old last in the five-runner race before cruising up the 200m rising finish to win from the defending champion by three and-a-half lengths.

Third to Lost Eden in the 1,800m prep a month ago, Daramethos appeared a different horse and looks a nice staying prospect for connections.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky not to finish closer last time and they went pretty quick today which has really suited him. From about 400m out I was always confident I was going to get there,” Fresu said.

Tadhg O’Shea and Bhupat Seemar celebrated a double with My Dubawi making a winning debut in the Emirates in the second race and Green Jacket taking the penultimate prize to break his duck at the third attempt.

O’Shea always appeared to have the measure of the other five challengers on My Dubai, with the result in no doubt after the four-year-old Dubawi gelding hit the front entering the 200m pole.

“That was a very good start to his UAE career,” the UAE champion jockey said of My Dubawi.

“He was supposed to run in December but had a slight setback but everything has fallen into place today.

“He had been working very well but they need to do it on the track which he has. He could be a Jebel Ali Sprint horse.”

Ray Dawson also rode a double, taking the opening race on Ernst Oertel’s Purebred Arabian AF Hukooma and the concluding handicap on Ahmad bin Harmash’s Zucchini.

Ismail Mohammed saddled a double under two different jockeys. Bernardo Pinheiro on Nopoli bagged the third race and Fernando Jara struck 30 minutes later on board Justice Protecol.

“This mile really seemed to suit him, better than the longer trip we won over last time and he seems to just be improving. He had a lot of weight so that was a good performance,” Jara said of the Time Test colt.

Results

2pm: Al Sahel Contracting Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: AF Hukooma, Ray Dawson (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

2.30pm: Commercial Bank Of Dubai Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: My Dubawi, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

3pm: Zabeel Cup – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Nopoli, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ismail Mohammed

3.30pm: Emirates NBD Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Justice Protecol, Fernando Jara, Ismail Mohammed

4pm: Jebel Ali Stakes by ARM Holdings – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: Daramethos, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

4.30pm: ServU Cup – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Green Jacket, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

5pm: Shadwell Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Zucchini, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash