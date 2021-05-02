Tottenham’s Ryan Mason says ‘some of our play was absolutely outstanding’ in win over Sheffield United

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their third goal and completes his hat-trick Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Gareth Bale's stunning hat-trick earned Tottenham a 4-0 win over relegated Sheffield United to keep the Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Welshman, who has returned to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid having left in 2013, opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a clever flick.

He doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a stylish finish into the top corner, for his 50th Premier League goal.

Read More Manchester United v Liverpool match postponed after fans invade Old Trafford pitch

Bale then made it 3-0 shortly afterwards when he drilled another left-footed effort low into the corner to complete his first hat-trick in the top-tier English competition since 2012.

Son Heung-min, who earlier had a goal disallowed, produced a trademark effort to complete the rout.

Tottenham's second league win under interim manager Ryan Mason lifted them above Liverpool and West Ham United into fifth place in the standings with 56 points, five behind Chelsea, with four games remaining.

Bale's display, albeit against the league's bottom club, will leave Tottenham fans asking why he was not given more opportunities by Jose Mourinho.

Eight of Bale's 14 Premier League appearances under Mourinho were as a substitute but he has started both of Mason's games in charge.

It looks likely Bale will return to Madrid at the end of the season, although after Sunday's display Spurs fans will be hoping he can extend his stay.

"You have to take your chances when they come so I'm feeling good," he said. "I just needed to play games and get a run of games and I'm doing that now.

"I'm happy and when I'm happy I play well."

Tottenham were struggling to break down Sheffield United but took the lead when Serge Aurier produced a delightful scooped pass to play in Bale who flicked the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

Son thought he had made it 2-0 with a rasping finish after the break but it was ruled offside by VAR and Tottenham were in danger of losing their grip on the game.

But his pass to Bale, 32, led to a smashing a left-foot shot high past Ramsdale.

Aurier claimed his second assist of the game as he slid in Bale on the edge of the area and he powered his shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Son's right-foot curler in off the post completed a satisfying day for rookie manager Mason, 29.

"Last week was disappointing for everyone," Mason said. "We had a week where we could train and work on the players.

"We defended strongly as a team. Some of our play was absolutely outstanding."

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers