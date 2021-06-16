Manchester City open Premier League title defence at Tottenham Hotspur

The 2021/22 season's fixtures are released and it's an away trip for the champions on August 14

Premier League champions Manchester City will open the defence of their trophy away to Tottenham.

City are among the clubs linked with a move for Spurs striker Harry Kane, throwing up the prospect of the England captain lining up against the Londoners on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season on August 14.

Pep Guardiola's City cruised to the Premier League title by 12 points last season ahead of Manchester United, who open their campaign against Leeds United at Old Trafford after the new fixtures were released on Wednesday.

(L-R) England's forward Harry Kane, England's midfielder Jordan Henderson, England's defender Harry Maguire and England's midfielder Phil Foden attend a training sesssion at St George's Park on June 15, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 European Football Championship. / AFP / JUSTIN TALLISHarry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane training with England ahead of Scotland Euro 2020 clash

Also on the first weekend, Champions League winners Chelsea will host Crystal Palace, newly promoted Brentford are at home to Arsenal, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to Norwich City, who won the Championship last season.

Everton, still to recruit a new coach after Carlo Ancelotti left for Real Madrid, are home to Southampton, with FA Cup holders Leicester City playing Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

Watford, the third promoted side, take on Aston Villa at Vicarage Road, Brighton visit Burnley and West Ham are away to Newcastle United in the other first weekend fixtures.

The Premier League campaign ends on May 22 with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all finishing at home against Villa, Wolves and Watford respectively, while Manchester United round off their campaign at Crystal Palace.

There are a number of early meetings between the big six, who were all involved in the aborted Super League fiasco, with the weekend of September 25 seeing a repeat of the Champions League final when Manchester City travel to Chelsea.

All fixtures are subject to change for TV coverage. Currently there are only four rounds of midweek fixtures, with three of them in December.

Updated: June 16, 2021 01:20 PM

