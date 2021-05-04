Europa League final in Gdansk to welcome up to 9,500 spectators, Uefa confirm

Manchester United look set to reach the Europa League final, which up to 9,500 fans will be able to attend, following the 6-2 semi-final first leg win over AS Roma. PA

Up to 9,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Europa League final in Gdansk, Uefa announced, after European football's governing body received approval from the Polish authorities.

The May 26 final will be held at Stadion Energa at a capacity of 25 per cent, with both finalists receiving 2,000 tickets each and 2,000 tickets to be offered to the general public.

The remaining tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

"The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25% for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators," Uefa said on Monday.

Spectators may be required to show proof of a vaccine or a negative Covid-19 result, Uefa said.

"Supporters travelling from outside of Poland will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final. No exemptions will be granted to ticket holders," Uefa said.

Manchester United look set to be one of the finalists, with the Premier League club holding a 6-2 lead over Italian side AS Roma following last week's semi-final first leg.

The other semi-final between Villarreal and English club Arsenal remains in the balance after the Spanish team claimed a 2-1 win at home in the first leg. Both second legs will take place on Thursday.

Manchester United v Roma player ratings

