Chelsea v Leicester City player ratings: N’Golo Kante 9, Hakim Ziyech 5; Youri Tielemans 9.5, Wesley Fofana 9

sp07 APR Chelsea training CHELSEA RATINGS: Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6. Swept cleverly to clear following a rapid Leicester break early in the second half. Could only wave despairingly at Tielemans’ inch-perfect shot (no match photo available). Getty Images (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans scored one of the classic FA Cup final goals to deliver a first FA Cup in the history of Leicester City on Saturday.

The Belgium midfielder's long-range effort flew into the top corner to give the Foxes a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Leicester had been to the FA Cup final four times before without ever winning the trophy. Chelsea, by contrast, were playing their fourth cup final in the past five years.

History counted for little, though, after Tielemans’ effort, but Leicester did require the assistance of VAR to rule out a late leveller from their former player Ben Chilwell.

There were exceptional performances across the pitch for Leicester, while Chelsea had too many players below their best on the day. Paul Radley has provided his player ratings from the FA Cup final in the photo gallery above.

