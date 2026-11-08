Jose Mourinho proud of Real Madrid win percentage as he makes La Liga history

Jose Mourinho led Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Valencia on Saturday – his side's eighth consecutive victory – and made a small piece of La Liga history in the process.

Madrid were always comfortable at the Mestalla as they put pressure on leaders Barcelona thanks to first-half strikes from Federico Valverde and Arda Guler as well as one after the break from Kylian Mbappe.

Mourinho's side are second only on goal difference, with Barca visiting third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

In all, it was Mourinho's 14th win from 16 games since returning to the Bernabeu and saw him edge in front as the manager with the highest win percentage in the history of Spain's top flight.

Mourinho has won 97 of 126 games (77 per cent) ahead of Pep Guardiola (116 of 152, 76 per cent) and Carlo Ancelotti (162 of 228, 71 per cent).

“It tells me that we have to win the next one because, in this life, people forget the nice numbers that might have some significance,” said the 63-year-old when told of the stat after the win over Valencia.

“We don’t live off past numbers. We live in the present, and we have to win the next one. I had no idea, but obviously, it’s a source of pride because Spanish football has had so many top coaches throughout history.

“To be there with those numbers is a pride, but the next game is the most important.”

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Mourinho admitted he was concerned about fatigue, with his players now set to go on international duty and potentially playing two national team fixtures in the next week.

He did, however, say that it would be a good opportunity for his Brazil players to get some game time, with both Vinicius Jr and Endrick currently out of favour.

“I won’t talk because I don’t know if one day I’ll be a national team coach, but I have the feeling that if I ever do it, I’ll be very demanding with the clubs; I’ll think about myself and my team,” said Mourinho when asked if he would be calling any coaches directly.

“That’s the feeling. That’s why I don’t feel like calling anyone, even my friend Carlo [Ancelotti]. But, in Carlo’s case, just look at who’s going with Carlo: Vinicius, who must play; Endrick, and if Carlo plays him, I’ll be grateful.

“It’s not Carlo's side that worries me, but I don’t think they enjoy it either if a player gets injured from overexertion. They owe it to the players to be professional when it comes to helping them recover. Let’s hope we’re lucky.”