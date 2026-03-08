Al Nassr beat Neom in first match without Cristiano Ronaldo to return to top of Saudi Pro League

Mohamed Simakan scored what could be a vital goal in the Saudi Pro League title race as his 95th-minute winner earned Al Nassr victory over Neom in their first match without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game appeared to be heading for a 0-0 draw on Saturday night until Simakan's powerful headed finish five minutes into stoppage time sparked huge celebrations from the home side.

Before the match, Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Ronaldo is set for a few weeks out with a hamstring injury picked up in the dying stages of their win over Al Fahya last week.

“After examining Ronaldo’s injury, it became clear that he needs a period of rest and treatment, so we decided to send him to Spain,” Jesus said.

The Portugal star offered his support last night, posting a picture of himself watching the game with a compression sleeve on his left leg, accompanied by the caption: “Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let's go, Al Nassr!”

A dull match livened up in the second half with both teams striking the frame of the goal. Neom twice came close to going in front in Riyadh as Rayane Messi and Said Benrahma both hit the woodwork. Croatian veteran Marcelo Brozovic hit a post for Al Nassr in between those efforts.

▶

The decisive moment came late as French defender Simakan got on the end of a Joao Felix set-piece to give his side all three points and a major boost in the title race.

Al Nassr are two points clear of Al Ahli and three clear of Al Hilal with nine games remaining.

Al Hilal keep heat on

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema marked his return from injury with a stunning effort in Al Hilal's 4-0 win over Al Najmah on Friday night.

French star Benzema, who was a winter signing from Al Ittihad and sat out the last two rounds with injury, scored twice at the Kingdom Arena.

The reigning player of the season broke the deadlock right before half-time and also set up a three-goal blitz in a five-minute spell towards the end of the game.

Benzema’s first, on 43 minutes, came not long after Al Najmah were reduced to 10 men as he was perfectly placed to nod home Salem Al Dawsari’s cross.

Then, with nine minutes of normal time remaining, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic broke inside the penalty area where Benzema beat goalkeeper Victor Braga. It was one-way traffic from there as Malcom and Milinkovic-Savic secured a comfortable win.

Benzema took to social media to celebrate the win. “Great win and good sensations tonight,” Benzema wrote on X. “Thanks to the fans for the love as always.”

Al Ahli had temporarily gone top with a 3-1 win in the Sea Derby against champions Al Ittihad. Playing in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Alinma Stadium, Matthias Jaissle’s side clinched a derby double over their Jeddah rivals. Goals from Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Feras Al Buraikan completed the win.