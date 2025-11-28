Fifa Arab Cup: Groups, fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch in UAE

The Arab Cup begins in Qatar next week with the first group game taking place on Monday, December 1.

The competition sees the best 16 Arab national teams compete for glory over the next two-and-a-half weeks with Algeria, champions in 2021, defending their crown.

Six venues will host matches, all of which were used during the 2022 World Cup. The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups, with 32 matches in total to decide the winner. The group stage will run until December 9, with the knockout stage starting on December 11, and the final on December 18.

The tournament remains classified as an 'invitational' as it is not part of the official world football calendar. The event runs alongside the club season meaning many of the top Arab stars will be absent, but the UAE have sent a strong squad and there will be plenty of familar names and young emerging stars.

See below for a full breakdown.

Which teams are in the Fifa Arab Cup?

In all, 16 teams have qualified. The top nine Arab nations, according to Fifa rankings, went straight into the main draw. Seven more nations joined them after a qualifying phase.

Automatic: Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and UAE.

Qualifiers: Syria, Kuwait, Palestine, Oman, Bahrain, Sudan and Comoros.

What are the groups?

Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine

Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros

Group C: Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Kuwait

Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan

What does the knockout stage look like?

The top two teams from each group will reach the quarter-finals, with the Group A winners facing the Group B runners-up and vice versa. The same format applies to Groups C and D.

2025 Arab Cup fixtures (UAE times)

Monday, December 1

Group A

Tunisia v Syria, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 5pm

Qatar v Palestine, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 8.30pm

Tuesday, December 2

Group B

Morocco v Comoros, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 4pm

Saudi Arabia v Oman, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm

Group C

Egypt v Kuwait, Lusail Stadium, 6.30pm

Wednesday, December 3

Group C

Jordan v United Arab Emirates, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9pm

Group D

Algeria v Sudan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 4pm

Iraq v Bahrain, Stadium 974, Doha, 6.30pm

Thursday, December 4

Group A

Palestine v Tunisia, Lusail Stadium, 6.30pm

Syria v Qatar, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm

Friday, December 5

Group B

Oman v Morocco, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm

Comoros v Saudi Arabia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 10.30pm

Saturday, December 6

Group C

Kuwait v Jordan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 3pm

United Arab Emirates v Egypt, Lusail Stadium, 10.30pm

Group D

Bahrain v Algeria, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 5.30pm

Sudan v Iraq, Stadium 974, Doha, 8pm

Sunday, December 7

Group A

Qatar v Tunisia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9pm

Syria v Palestine, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm

Monday, December 8

Group B

Morocco v Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, 9pm

Oman v Comoros, Stadium 974, Doha, 9pm

Tuesday, December 9

Group C

Egypt v Jordan, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 6.30pm

United Arab Emirates v Kuwait, Stadium 974, Doha, 6.30pm

Group D

Algeria v Iraq, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm

Bahrain v Sudan, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 9pm

Knockout stage fixtures

Thursday, December 11

QF1: Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm

QF2: Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Lusail Stadium, 9.30pm

Friday, December 12

QF3: Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm

QF4: Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9.30pm

Monday, December 15

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm

SF2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9.30pm

Thursday, December 18

Match for third place: Loser SF1 v Loser SF2, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 3pm

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, Lusail Stadium, 8pm

How to watch the Arab Cup in the UAE

All matches are being shown live on beIN Sports.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less