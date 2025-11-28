Fifa Arab Cup: Groups, fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch in UAE

The Arab Cup begins in Qatar next week with the first group game taking place on Monday, December 1.
The competition sees the best 16 Arab national teams compete for glory over the next two-and-a-half weeks with Algeria, champions in 2021, defending their crown.
Six venues will host matches, all of which were used during the 2022 World Cup. The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups, with 32 matches in total to decide the winner. The group stage will run until December 9, with the knockout stage starting on December 11, and the final on December 18.
The tournament remains classified as an 'invitational' as it is not part of the official world football calendar. The event runs alongside the club season meaning many of the top Arab stars will be absent, but the UAE have sent a strong squad and there will be plenty of familar names and young emerging stars.
See below for a full breakdown.
Which teams are in the Fifa Arab Cup?
In all, 16 teams have qualified. The top nine Arab nations, according to Fifa rankings, went straight into the main draw. Seven more nations joined them after a qualifying phase.
Automatic: Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and UAE.
Qualifiers: Syria, Kuwait, Palestine, Oman, Bahrain, Sudan and Comoros.
What are the groups?
Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine
Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros
Group C: Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Kuwait
Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan
What does the knockout stage look like?
The top two teams from each group will reach the quarter-finals, with the Group A winners facing the Group B runners-up and vice versa. The same format applies to Groups C and D.
2025 Arab Cup fixtures (UAE times)
Monday, December 1
Group A
Tunisia v Syria, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 5pm
Qatar v Palestine, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 8.30pm
Tuesday, December 2
Group B
Morocco v Comoros, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 4pm
Saudi Arabia v Oman, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm
Group C
Egypt v Kuwait, Lusail Stadium, 6.30pm
Wednesday, December 3
Group C
Jordan v United Arab Emirates, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9pm
Group D
Algeria v Sudan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 4pm
Iraq v Bahrain, Stadium 974, Doha, 6.30pm
Thursday, December 4
Group A
Palestine v Tunisia, Lusail Stadium, 6.30pm
Syria v Qatar, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm
Friday, December 5
Group B
Oman v Morocco, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm
Comoros v Saudi Arabia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 10.30pm
Saturday, December 6
Group C
Kuwait v Jordan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, 3pm
United Arab Emirates v Egypt, Lusail Stadium, 10.30pm
Group D
Bahrain v Algeria, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 5.30pm
Sudan v Iraq, Stadium 974, Doha, 8pm
Sunday, December 7
Group A
Qatar v Tunisia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9pm
Syria v Palestine, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm
Monday, December 8
Group B
Morocco v Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, 9pm
Oman v Comoros, Stadium 974, Doha, 9pm
Tuesday, December 9
Group C
Egypt v Jordan, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 6.30pm
United Arab Emirates v Kuwait, Stadium 974, Doha, 6.30pm
Group D
Algeria v Iraq, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 9pm
Bahrain v Sudan, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 9pm
Knockout stage fixtures
Thursday, December 11
QF1: Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm
QF2: Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Lusail Stadium, 9.30pm
Friday, December 12
QF3: Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm
QF4: Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9.30pm
Monday, December 15
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 6.30pm
SF2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 9.30pm
Thursday, December 18
Match for third place: Loser SF1 v Loser SF2, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 3pm
Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, Lusail Stadium, 8pm
How to watch the Arab Cup in the UAE
All matches are being shown live on beIN Sports.