Cristiano Ronaldo given hero's welcome in Hong Kong as Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a hero's welcome on Tuesday as he played a pivotal role for Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final in Hong Kong – where his great rival Lionel Messi became public enemy number one last year for failing to play.
The 40-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo claimed an assist in his side's 2-1 win over Al Ittihad, who boasted French veteran striker Karim Benzema up front. They will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Al Ahli and Al Qadisiyah in Saturday's final.
“Ronaldo, Ronaldo,” rang out from the stands from the moment that he emerged to warm up on a hot and damp evening at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Loud cheers went up every time the Portuguese captain, wearing his trademark number seven shirt, touched the ball.
It was all a far cry from the outrage Messi sparked when he remained on the bench for the duration of an Inter Miami friendly at the same venue in February last year.
The Argentine legend's no-show drew boos and calls for refunds from thousands of fans who had paid large sums to see the World Cup-winning captain play.
The 38-year-old said he was injured but that failed to quell a spectacular fallout that saw China subsequently cancel two friendly matches featuring Argentina.
Some politicians and outlets in China portrayed Messi's absence – and his later appearance at a similar match in Japan – as a snub.
Both Messi and Ronaldo remain hugely popular and marketable even in the twilight of their careers, with fans camping outside Ronaldo's hotel in Hong Kong in recent days hoping to catch a glimpse of him.
Some even booked rooms in the hotel and a museum dedicated to him opened in the city last month.
Local media said that Ronaldo was “emotional” when told during a brief appearance there this week about the local interest, especially from younger fans.
“This means more to me than any trophy,” he was quoted as saying.
On the pitch, former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane put Al Nassr ahead before Al Ittihad struck back soon after through former PSV, Ajax and Tottenham player Steven Bergwijn.
Mane was sent off after 25 minutes following a VAR review.
Ronaldo had a couple of sniffs of goal before the break but was denied on both occasions, then he fizzed a free-kick narrowly over the bar.
He set up the winner, pulling clear of the Al Ittihad defence and squaring it for fellow Portuguese Joao Felix, a new signing from Chelsea, to slot home.
A young fan with a “Ronaldo 7" shirt invaded the pitch as the veteran was subbed off in the last minute but security foiled the his attempt to grab a selfie.
Two more fans were wrestled to the ground after the final whistle when they invaded the pitch and made a beeline for Ronaldo.
