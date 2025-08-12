Premier League 2025/26 season predictions: Can big-spending Liverpool retain their crown?

The new Premier League season kicks off this Friday when defending champions Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

Some 89 days will have passed since the last ball was kicked of the 2024/25 season, with the world's most successful domestic football league returning after a summer of frenzied transfer spending.

A big chunk of the money spent can be traced back to the champions, with Anfield bosses sanctioning a huge summer outlay as Arne Slot's side look to retain the title.

Manchester City will seek to bounce back after a difficult campaign, while perennial runners-up Arsenal have seemingly bought well and will look to go one better.

Ahead of the new season, The National's writers make their predictions.

Andy Lewis

Champions: Arsenal

The Gunners have made high quality acquisitions in precisely the right areas, adding to an already seasoned squad – 2025/26 can be the year they finally get over the line, but only after a tense title race involving Liverpool and Man City.

Top four: Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea

Relegated: Brentford, Burnley, Sunderland

Surprise package: Leeds United

Big club and the Premier League is better with them in it. Can see them staying up with a little bit to spare.

Disappointment: West Ham

Fan unrest before a ball has been kicked does not bode well. Graham Potter is yet to convince with the Hammers and they could well flirt with the drop.

Player of the season: Cole Palmer

Already one of the best players in the league and on a strong upwards trajectory.

Top goalscorer: Viktor Gyokeres

Looks a great fit for the team and league. Should hit the ground running.

Player to watch: Rayan Cherki

A bag of tricks who will provide City fans with plenty of entertainment.

Gareth Cox

Champions: Arsenal

After three runners-up finishes on the trot, could this be the season that Mikel Arteta finally cracks it? Viktor Gyokeres should be the striker Arsenal have been crying out for years while Martin Zubimendi is a welcome addition to the base of midfield.

Top four: Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea

Relegated: Burnley, Brentford, Sunderland

Surprise package: Everton

Stunning new stadium, experienced manager in David Moyes and sensible squad acquisitions such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – while Jack Grealish is also set to join – means the spectre of relegation that has haunted them in recent seasons can be forgotten this time around.

Disappointment: Aston Villa

The only way has been up since the arrival of Unai Emery as manager but a stagnant summer in the transfer market, with the €30m spent on Nice striker Evann Guessand their only major signing, could see them slip into mid-table mediocrity.

Player of the season: Bukayo Saka

A clear summer to build fitness after last season's hamstring operation and the arrival of Zubimendi to bolster Arsenal's midfield means the England international winger should be firing on all cylinders for their title push.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

Missed out on a third consecutive Golden Boot last season as Manchester City struggled but still finished with 34 goals across all competitions. The Norwegian goal monster will be hungry to restore normal service.

Player to watch: Estevao Willian

In among the usual myriad arrivals and departures at Chelsea, this 18-year-old Brazilian winger has the potential to be one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

Paul Radley

Champions: Manchester City

Bouncing back from a season of decline and reconstructing a title-winning side could be one of Pep Guardiola’s finest achievements. Their transfer spending has been savvy, and Rodri is working his way back.

Top four: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Relegated: Sunderland, Burnley, Wolves

Surprise package: Everton

After years of gently rocking between meh and battling relegation, Everton might actually be interesting this season. How they settle into their new stadium will be intriguing to see, and if they land Grealish, too, they might have spark on the field as well.

Disappointment: Tottenham Hotspur

Unless they suddenly sign Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, or anyone of any sort of standing, their prospects of building on their Europa League success are diminished by their board’s lack of ambition. Thomas Frank has a tough task ahead.

Player of the season: Rodri

Unlikely to be fully fit until the September international window, according to Guardiola. Once he is, it will be nice to be reminded of the elegance with which he plays the game when on song.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

The league is suddenly awash with fine strikers – many of Scandinavian origin, like Alexander Isak and Gyokeres – but few are provided with the same ammunition as Haaland gets at City.

Player to watch: Joao Pedro

Played a key role in winning a trophy within a month of joining Chelsea, as he scored the winning goal in their Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain. Blues fans will hope he can build a substantial body of work domestically now, too.

Andy Mitten

Champions: Liverpool

Won it with ease last season and have recruited well to strengthen.

Top four: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal.

Relegated: Burnley, Sunderland, Wolves.

Surprise package: Leeds United

Just by avoiding relegation.

Disappointment: Nottingham Forest

A drop off after last season's success.

Player of the season: Rodri

He's still injured but can get back to his best when he starts playing again.

Top goalscorer: Mohamed Salah

Again. Which will be an achievement at 33-34 years old.

Player to watch: Florian Wirtz

Superb for Leverkusen, will be interesting to see if he can settle in a tougher league.

Ian Hawkey

Champions: Arsenal

The new recruits in key positions can finally push the serial runners-up to one place better.

Top four: Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea.

Relegated: Burnley, Sunderland, Brentford.

Surprise package: Bournemouth

A club now built to withstand a few high-profile, high-price summer departures, they keep climbing. A European place is well within grasp.

Disappointment: Manchester United

Not, perhaps, quite as disappointing as last season, but the habit of underachieving seems set in, however many new strikers they sign.

Player of the season: Declan Rice

Fit and fresh, he can become the most galvanising midfielder in the Premier League. And he’s still getting better.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

A stronger City than last season should help reunite the Norwegian phenomenon with the Golden Boot.

Player to watch: Tijjani Reijnders

There will be moments City miss the departed Kevin de Bruyne, but fewer now the dynamic Reijnders is added to their midfield. He should also benefit from having Rodri, once fully fit, alongside him.

Nick Donaldson

Champions: Chelsea

Seem to have a sense of momentum and look formidable in attack, goalkeeper possibly the weak link.

Top four: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal.

Relegated: Wolves, Burnley, Sunderland

Surprise package: Everton

New ground, new start. Sense of optimism and momentum from last year's strong finish could lead to a season fighting in the top half of the league instead of the bottom.

Disappointment: Manchester United

Strengthened up front but midfield and defence still lacking. Could go either way but brittle confidence and a few bad results could send them into another season of struggle.

Player of the season: Cole Palmer

Exceptional talent with a stronger team around him will blossom both for Chelsea and England.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

If the machine stays fit, there is still no one better at sniffing the goals.

Player to watch: Florian Wirtz

Has got the lot. Tireless, clever and inventive. Always seems to have time on the ball.

Roy Cooper

Champions: Arsenal

Improved their points tally in the last few seasons, defensively they are very good. This could be their year.

Top four: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City

Relegated: Wolves, Burnley, Sunderland

Surprise package: Everton

A fresh start with a new stadium and a couple of new signings. If they get Grealish then even better. Could finish in a European position.

Disappointment: Newcastle United

In need of a striker and if they lose Isak then they are in trouble. Could be a struggle to make the top six this season.

Player of the season: Cole Palmer

Just gets better every year, steps up every time and loves the big games. Many more assists and goals are on the way this season.

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

Is there a better goal machine? Joao Pedro could come a close second.

Player to watch: Estevao Willian

Skill, pace and ability. If he can hold his own physically against Premier League defenders then he will shine.

