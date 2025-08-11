Liverpool 2025-26 season preview: Slot spends big in bid to retain Premier League title

Prospects

Liverpool head into the new campaign having powered to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown last season, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

They were the division's top scorers and also had the second meanest defence as Arne Slot enjoyed a spectacular first season in charge after replacing the super successful Jurgen Klopp.

But the joyous celebrations were quickly overshadowed first by the victory-parade attack on fans in Liverpool city centre and then the tragic death of Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota in July after a car accident in Spain. It will be an emotional opening game of the season against Bournemouth at Anfield as players and fans pay tribute to a much-loved player.

The starting XI against the Cherries will have a fresh look with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz having left for pastures new, while more than £260 million has been spent on bringing in the likes of Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

If Slot manages to blend these additions into a team that already includes proven Premier League stars such as Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, then there is little doubt Liverpool will be there or thereabouts in the title race once again.

Last five finishes

2024/25: 1st

2023/24: 3rd

2022/23: 5th

2021/22: 2nd

2020/21: 3rd

First five fixtures

August 15: Bournemouth (H)

August 25: Newcastle United (A)

August 31: Arsenal (H)

September 14: Burnley (A)

September 20: Everton (H)

The manager

Arne Slot: Had big boots to fill when he replaced Klopp last summer but managed it with remarkable ease, leading Liverpool to the title. But whereas that title-winning side was very-much Klopp-built, this campaign has the stamp of Slot after a busy summer in the transfer market – both arrivals and departures.

Slot will have a new full-back partnership to bed in with new boys Frimpong and Kerkez replacing one of the all-time great Premier League pairings in Trent Alexander-Arnold (sold to Real Madrid) and Andrew Robertson (demoted to second choice).

It will be a similar story attacking wise with Florian Wirtz and Huge Ekitike added to the ranks while Luis Diaz has left for German champions Bayern Munich.

As well as defending the domestic title, the Dutchman will be looking for improvement in the Champions League with the Merseysiders having only gone beyond the quarter-finals once in six seasons.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season in charge. Getty Images

Star signing

Florian Wirtz: The £100m attacking midfielder looked a Rolls-Royce player during his debut in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, combining well with Ekitike to set up his fellow new boy's opening goal at Wembley.

Has a Kevin De Bruyne-like aura about him with his ability to pick a pass, while his stats at Bayer Leverkusen – 57 goals and 47 assists in 140 games – suggest he will be a major contributor to the Liverpool scoring chart.

Xabi Alonso, his coach at Leverkusen, described Wirtz as “one of the top players in the world” while also comparing him to the great Lionel Messi. “Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes,” said the Spaniard. “It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good.”

Key player

Mohamed Salah: The frenzied transfer speculation that followed the Egyptian around last season should be over after Salah signed a new contract in April.

Liverpool will be hoping he has not lost any of his hunger after agreeing the bumper two-year deal and that his underwhelming Community Shield performance against Palace is merely a preseason blip.

The 33-year-old will be aiming for a repeat of last season's exploits that saw him win the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards for scoring the most goals (29) and providing the most assists (18).

Across all competitions, Salah's 34 goals was the second highest tally in his eight seasons at the club, bettered only by the 44 he notched in his first campaign on Merseyside.

Hot prospect

Rio Ngumoha: Already the second youngest player to start for Liverpool – he was 16 years, 135 days old when he played in the FA Cup game against Accrington Stanley in January – England youth international winger Ngumoha has just enjoyed an impressive preseason that saw him assist against AC Milan and goal against Yokohama F. Marinos.

He followed that up in the friendly against Athletic Club, scoring one and assisting another in the first five minutes.

Ngumoha, who turns 17 this month, received a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd after his second-half substitution against the Spanish side. Will be interesting to see whether he can force his way into Slot's first-team plans.

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

SCHEDULE December 8: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 9: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 11: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 12: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1) December 14: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1) December 15: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1) All matches start at 10am

ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (All UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (11.30pm) Saturday Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) FA Augsburg v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (6.30pm) SC Paderborn v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Monchengladbach (9.30pm) Sunday Cologne v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) Mainz v FC Schalke (9pm)

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

Results: Men's wheelchair 800m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 1.44.79; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 1.45.88; 3. Isaac Towers (GBR) 1.46.46.