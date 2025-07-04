Diogo Jota - the 'perfect signing' for Liverpool and figurehead for a gifted Portuguese generation

At the end of the last professional assignment of a life cut tragically short, Diogo Jota took it upon himself to quietly organise the protocols.

He and his Portugal teammates had just won the Uefa Nations League in Munich, a long evening’s work, a final against Spain settled on penalties, and the time had arrived for the trophy formalities.

Jota knew the drill better than many, because his talents had led him to several such ceremonies. To rewatch the footage of those moments is to see how he gently corrals his colleagues into an orderly line, so that the match officials can make a dignified walk to the podium for their medals.

He’s there with a big smile, ruffling the head of his young compatriot Nuno Mendes, who had just been handed the award for Player of the Tournament.

Jota is there just behind the captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at the trophy lift, the squad’s next best source of goals behind those two and an admired and popular figurehead for a gifted generation of Portuguese footballers.

Tributes, following the news of his and his brother Andre’s deaths in a car accident, endorsed that status and the affection he was held in.

Fernando Santos, the manager who first called up Jota for the senior national team, spoke of a “great player and super person” and remembered not only his contributions to a stellar Portugal forward line but his big-hearted commitment.

“He had an enormous passion for the national team,” said Santos, recalling that, when injury kept Jota from taking part in the 2022 World Cup finals, “he made a point of coming out there to see us, to visit us at the training ground and to be at our matches. That was all his own initiative.”

Jota, added Santos, would have won more than his 49 caps but for injury and perhaps but for the exceptionally long span of Ronaldo’s career. “He coincided with the best player in the world,” said Santos, “but he still found a key role, and that was greatly to his credit.”

That drive to define a role, to complement greatness, was echoed at Liverpool, the club Jota joined five summers ago, aged 23, a versatile, hard-working and inventive striker capable of operating across attacking positions who had shown at Wolverhampton Wanderers he could thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Reuters Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2025 Premier League title. Reuters Portugal's Diogo Jota after winning the 2025 Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Reuters Portugal's Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota with the Nations League trophy. Reuters Portugal's Diogo Jota during the Uefa Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. AFP Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in April 2023. EPA Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea at Anfield in January 2024. Getty Images Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz celebrate with the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies in 2022. Reuters Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores against Leeds United at Elland Road in April 17, 2023. Reuters Diogo Jota with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. PA Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Wolves in 2019 before he moved to Liverpool. Reuters

But his task at Liverpool initially looked daunting. The trio of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had established an era-defining complicity over several years in Liverpool’s front line. Jota’s achievement would be to enhance that strike-force and to come to be regarded as a finisher as good as any of them.

He won every major domestic prize with Liverpool, adding last season’s Premier League title to his FA Cup and League Cups.

Jurgen Klopp, his Liverpool manager for four of his five seasons at Anfield, once described Jota as “the perfect signing for us: technical skills, physical skills – and he’s very smart, learning all the tactical stuff pretty quickly.

On top of that – the speed and the desire to finish. The statistics agree: In 182 Liverpool matches, he scored 65 goals and directly set up another 26, averaging a goal-contribution every other game, or, given he was frequently used off the substitutes bench, a goal-contribution every 112 minutes.

His journey to the elite had not been conventional. Neither Porto, nor Benfica nor Sporting, Portugal’s biggest clubs and the sites of the country's most productive academies, took on the teenaged Jota as a prospect.

He debuted as a professional at unsung Pacos de Ferreira. He joined Atletico Madrid from there but never played for them, moving immediately to Porto on loan.

A single season at Porto would be enough to persuade Wolves, then recruiting a number of Portuguese players, that Jota could be a key part of their bid for promotion to the English Premier League.

He moved to the English midlands in 2017. By the following May, he was Wolves’ top scorer on their way to winning the Championship.

Two impressive top division seasons with Wolves provided Liverpool with the evidence they needed that here was a player with the portfolio of skills to succeed in the company of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Wolves received a fee of around £45m, yet only this week their chairman Jeff Shi was reflecting that of the many transfers he has overseen, the departure of Jota ranks among his chief regrets.

As his former Wolves teammate, Raul Jimenez, among the many paying tribute, remembered he was “an excellent colleague and friend – and above all a great father.”

Jota, who married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso, last month, leaves two sons and a daughter.

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

Oscars in the UAE The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

SHALASH%20THE%20IRAQI %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Shalash%3Cbr%3ETranslator%3A%20Luke%20Leafgren%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20352%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20And%20Other%20Stories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food