Sport

Football

Diogo Jota - the 'perfect signing' for Liverpool and figurehead for a gifted Portuguese generation

Popular forward was star for club and country before his death in a car accident age 28

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

July 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At the end of the last professional assignment of a life cut tragically short, Diogo Jota took it upon himself to quietly organise the protocols.

He and his Portugal teammates had just won the Uefa Nations League in Munich, a long evening’s work, a final against Spain settled on penalties, and the time had arrived for the trophy formalities.

Jota knew the drill better than many, because his talents had led him to several such ceremonies. To rewatch the footage of those moments is to see how he gently corrals his colleagues into an orderly line, so that the match officials can make a dignified walk to the podium for their medals.

Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota, Liverpool star and recently married father
Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota, Liverpool star and recently married father
Read More

He’s there with a big smile, ruffling the head of his young compatriot Nuno Mendes, who had just been handed the award for Player of the Tournament.

Jota is there just behind the captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at the trophy lift, the squad’s next best source of goals behind those two and an admired and popular figurehead for a gifted generation of Portuguese footballers.

Tributes, following the news of his and his brother Andre’s deaths in a car accident, endorsed that status and the affection he was held in.

Fernando Santos, the manager who first called up Jota for the senior national team, spoke of a “great player and super person” and remembered not only his contributions to a stellar Portugal forward line but his big-hearted commitment.

“He had an enormous passion for the national team,” said Santos, recalling that, when injury kept Jota from taking part in the 2022 World Cup finals, “he made a point of coming out there to see us, to visit us at the training ground and to be at our matches. That was all his own initiative.”

Jota, added Santos, would have won more than his 49 caps but for injury and perhaps but for the exceptionally long span of Ronaldo’s career. “He coincided with the best player in the world,” said Santos, “but he still found a key role, and that was greatly to his credit.”

That drive to define a role, to complement greatness, was echoed at Liverpool, the club Jota joined five summers ago, aged 23, a versatile, hard-working and inventive striker capable of operating across attacking positions who had shown at Wolverhampton Wanderers he could thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Reuters
Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2025 Premier League title. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2025 Premier League title. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota after winning the 2025 Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota after winning the 2025 Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Reuters
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota with the Nations League trophy. Reuters
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota with the Nations League trophy. Reuters
Portugal's Diogo Jota during the Uefa Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. AFP
Portugal's Diogo Jota during the Uefa Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. AFP
Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in April 2023. EPA
Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in April 2023. EPA
Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea at Anfield in January 2024. Getty Images
Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea at Anfield in January 2024. Getty Images
Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz celebrate with the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies in 2022. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz celebrate with the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies in 2022. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores against Leeds United at Elland Road in April 17, 2023. Reuters
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores against Leeds United at Elland Road in April 17, 2023. Reuters
Diogo Jota with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. PA
Diogo Jota with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. PA
Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Wolves in 2019 before he moved to Liverpool. Reuters
Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Wolves in 2019 before he moved to Liverpool. Reuters

But his task at Liverpool initially looked daunting. The trio of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had established an era-defining complicity over several years in Liverpool’s front line. Jota’s achievement would be to enhance that strike-force and to come to be regarded as a finisher as good as any of them.

He won every major domestic prize with Liverpool, adding last season’s Premier League title to his FA Cup and League Cups.

Jurgen Klopp, his Liverpool manager for four of his five seasons at Anfield, once described Jota as “the perfect signing for us: technical skills, physical skills – and he’s very smart, learning all the tactical stuff pretty quickly.

On top of that – the speed and the desire to finish. The statistics agree: In 182 Liverpool matches, he scored 65 goals and directly set up another 26, averaging a goal-contribution every other game, or, given he was frequently used off the substitutes bench, a goal-contribution every 112 minutes.

His journey to the elite had not been conventional. Neither Porto, nor Benfica nor Sporting, Portugal’s biggest clubs and the sites of the country's most productive academies, took on the teenaged Jota as a prospect.

He debuted as a professional at unsung Pacos de Ferreira. He joined Atletico Madrid from there but never played for them, moving immediately to Porto on loan.

A single season at Porto would be enough to persuade Wolves, then recruiting a number of Portuguese players, that Jota could be a key part of their bid for promotion to the English Premier League.

He moved to the English midlands in 2017. By the following May, he was Wolves’ top scorer on their way to winning the Championship.

Two impressive top division seasons with Wolves provided Liverpool with the evidence they needed that here was a player with the portfolio of skills to succeed in the company of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Wolves received a fee of around £45m, yet only this week their chairman Jeff Shi was reflecting that of the many transfers he has overseen, the departure of Jota ranks among his chief regrets.

As his former Wolves teammate, Raul Jimenez, among the many paying tribute, remembered he was “an excellent colleague and friend – and above all a great father.”

Jota, who married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso, last month, leaves two sons and a daughter.

While you're here
While you're here
On Women's Day

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall

The Gentlemen

Director: Guy Ritchie

Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant 

Three out of five stars

Oscars in the UAE

The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am

The biog

Age: 59

From: Giza Governorate, Egypt

Family: A daughter, two sons and wife

Favourite tree: Ghaf

Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense 

Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8

Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Price: from Dh850,000

On sale: now

SHALASH%20THE%20IRAQI
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Shalash%3Cbr%3ETranslator%3A%20Luke%20Leafgren%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20352%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20And%20Other%20Stories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Crisis in Lebanon
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

In numbers

- Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100

- Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100

- Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India

- China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100

- an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

While you're here
On Women's Day
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance

Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch.

Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi.

The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

On Women's Day
Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
Interview
THE BIO

Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 

Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier

Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife 

What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. 

Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Company profile

Name: Oulo.com

Founder: Kamal Nazha

Based: Dubai

Founded: 2020

Number of employees: 5

Sector: Technology

Funding: $450,000

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
While you're here
Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years
%3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees

Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme

Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks

Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

General%20Classification
%3Cp%3E1.%20Elisa%20Longo%20Borghini%20(ITA)%20Trek-Segafredo%3Cbr%3E2.%20Gaia%20Realini%20(ITA)%20Trek-Segafredo%207%20secs%3Cbr%3E3.%20Silvia%20Persico%20(ITA)%20UAE%20Team%20ADQ%201%20min%2018%20secs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: July 04, 2025, 3:27 AM`
LiverpoolPremier LeaguePortugal
Read next...
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 27, 2025 Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after winning the Premier League REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

Liverpool 'devastated' after Diogo Jota's death in car crash in Spain

File photo dated 25/09/24 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota, Liverpool star and recently married father