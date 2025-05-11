Iraq's Youssef Amyn on playing against Ronaldo, his love of Jeddah and hopes of playing at the 2034 World Cup

Growing up on the streets of Germany, a football was never far from Youssef Amyn's feet. Like most kids his age, he dreamt of one day making it to the big stage, sharing a pitch, maybe, with the superstars from the posters on his bedroom walls. But nothing in those early kickabouts could have prepared him for the day he would stare across a pitch and find Cristiano Ronaldo lining up on the opposite side. “I grew up with this guy, him, Messi, Neymar – this kind of generation,” Amyn says in an interview published on the Saudi Pro League's official website. “I played with him on Fifa, watched every game. But when you see him in real life … it’s something else. You don’t even think about it at first, you're focused on your team. But after one or two weeks, it hits you: you played against the GOAT.” It’s a long journey from the grey skies of Essen in western Germany to the golden glow of the Red Sea coast of Jeddah. The Al Wehda midfielder's Iraqi-Kurdish roots made the Middle East an ideal destination. “I grew up in a hard-working family. We didn’t have much. My parents came to Germany when they were older, so we could grow up there. It was tough, but alhamdulillah, through football we are good now. Still all together, still close. I call my mum, dad, siblings every day.” Of his move to Saudi Arabia from German second-tier club Eintracht Braunschweig last August, he says: “I was ready for a new experience. My parents are Kurdish from Iraq, so I already have this Middle Eastern mentality. When I got the call from Al Wehda, I told my family straight away – it was maybe a two-day decision. I was ready.” But even for someone with ancestral ties to the region, the impact of life in the kingdom was more than he imagined. “My first impression? Better than social media,” he says, laughing. “People are so hospitable. You feel like you've lived here before. Everything's easy. "I like to go to the resorts, hang out with teammates, find new food spots. The vibe here, it’s just … nice. “For me, Jeddah is the best in Saudi. Every day is good weather, I feel comfortable with everyone I meet, and I didn’t expect that, honestly.” Amyn, 21, was on the books of Borussia Dortmund as a youth player before dropping down the ranks to sign with third-division side Viktoria Koln. A move to the Netherlands with Feyenoord did not go as planned before he returned to Germany with Braunschweig in 2023. Braunschweig only narrowly avoided relegation from Bundesliga II, so it was something of a shock when Amyn was asked to join the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/">Saudi Pro League</a> revolution. In 24 league games, he has contributed four goals as Al Wehda fight for survival. Currently 16th of the 18 top-flight teams (three teams will be relegated) Amyn has been impressed by the high standard of the Pro League. “This league? Already very strong. So competitive. The players here, they have history. The league is the future. Every year, stronger,” he says. The fans too, have made their mark. “I didn’t see it on social media, but when I played against Ittihad … wow. Every game feels like a final. The fans, their passion – I couldn’t even talk to my teammates. They whistle, screams, support non-stop. It’s crazy.” There is a spiritual connection that drew him to the kingdom. “Makkah is something really big in my heart. To be that close to your religion, and to so many good Muslim people from around the world – it’s amazing.” Amyn represented Germany at Under-19 level but when the call came asking if he would switch allegiance to the birthplace of his parents, he had no hesitation. “To be called up by Germany was special. But I followed my heart. I chose Iraq – I love this country, and I want to make the people proud.” That love is mutual. “Even when I have a bad game, bad mood, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraq</a> fans write to me, check on me. That gives you so much energy.” And now, he’s dreaming bigger. Saudi Arabia will host the Fifa World Cup in 2034 – and Amyn hopes to be there. “I think Saudi deserves the World Cup. The passion here is real. And for me, to play the World Cup, maybe even here in Saudi, that’s a dream. I’m patient. Inshallah, in 10 years, we’ll be there.”