Youssef Amyn says he was ready for a new challenge when he joined Al Wehda from Eintracht Braunschweig last summer. Photo: Saudi Pro League

Iraq's Youssef Amyn on playing against Ronaldo, his love of Jeddah and hopes of playing at the 2034 World Cup

Al Wehda winger praises standard of Saudi Pro League

The National

May 11, 2025