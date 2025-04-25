Mohamed Salah has broken plenty of records as Liverpool stand on the cusp of being crowned Premier League champions. Getty Images
Mohamed Salah and the obstacles to his winning the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona trio Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha in the running while PSG's Dembele can also stake a claim to be the world's best in 2025

Ian Hawkey
April 25, 2025