James Kwesi Appiah took over as Sudan national team manager in September 2023. Photo: Instagram
James Kwesi Appiah took over as Sudan national team manager in September 2023. Photo: Instagram

Sport

Football

‘When we play, the guns go quiet’ - James Kwesi Appiah on managing Sudan amid horrors of civil war

The Jediane Falcons are top of World Cup qualifying group despite being forced to play home matches in Libya due to conflict

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

March 20, 2025