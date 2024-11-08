Netanyahu sends planes to Amsterdam following violent clashes between protesters and Maccabi Tel Aviv fans

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/live-israel-gaza-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> ordered two rescue planes to fly to the Netherlands following "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens, his office said on Friday. Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank">Europa League</a> match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, media and officials said. The incident left 10 citizens injured, said Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, who asked his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp to help getting Israelis from their hotels to the airport. AT5 posted videos of Dutch police escorting Maccabi fans back to their hotels on buses. The country's national security ministry urged its citizens to stay in their hotel rooms following the attacks. "Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," his office said in a statement. The prime minister's office did not say what led to the "very violent incident against Israeli citizens", but AT5 reported clashes Thursday night between fans at the match. The Israeli leader also urged Dutch authorities to “act firmly and quickly against the rioters and ensure the peace of our citizens.” Israel’s military said it was leading the evacuation flights. “The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government,” the military said. “The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams.” Fans who went to see a football game, "encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had spoken to Netanyahu and vowed that those responsible for the attacks would be prosecuted. "I followed the news from Amsterdam with horror. Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis," he wrote on X. "I am in close contact with all those involved. Just now in a call with Israeli PM Netanyahu emphasized that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital." A police spokesperson said that 57 people had been arrested. Amsterdam's police said on social media on Thursday that it was being particularly vigilant in the wake of politically charged incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building. Videos shared on social media appear to show Israeli football fans tearing down Palestine flags on Wednesday night. Other footage shows Israeli fans being kicked, beaten and run over by a car. Far-right politicians shared a series of tweets calling for action and blaming the violence on immigrants. The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema taking place near the stadium over fears that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli club. AT5 reported that numerous fights as well as acts of vandalism had occurred in Amsterdam city centre. A police spokesperson told ANP news agency that 57 people had been arrested. Israel’s foreign ministry overnight Friday said about 30 people have been arrested so far. The statement did not say when those arrests were made or who was arrested. On Thursday, Amsterdam's police said on social media that it was being particularly vigilant in the wake of politically charged incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building. On the pitch, Ajax won the match 5-0 to remain unbeaten after four matches in the Europa League group phase. Victory took the Dutch club up to second place in the 36-team league on 10 points. Maccabi are second bottom having lost all four of their games so far.