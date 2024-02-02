Cristiano Ronaldo watches as Al Nassr thrash Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 6-0

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a potential last-ever duel with longtime rival Lionel Messi, but he can take comfort in knowing he may have had the last laugh after seeing his Al Nassr teammates thrash Messi's Inter Miami.

Ronaldo's calf injury prompted Al Nassr to cancel their two-game China tour last week and it ruled him out of Thursday's high-profile friendly in Riyadh.

The pair have won a combined 13 Ballon d'Ors between them, with Messi taking home the prize for a record eighth time last year. Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Ronaldo played in a Saudi Pro League select team beaten 5-4 by Messi's former club Paris Saint-Germain.

With Ronaldo sidelined and messi reduced to a late substitute appearance, Brazilian Talisca took centre stage with a hat-trick as the Saudi club demolished their MLS visitors 6-0 at Kingdom Arena.

Otavio drilled in the opener as Miami lost the ball trying to play out from the back, bringing Ronaldo to his feet to applaud from the stands.

A sliding Talisca turned in Al Nassr's second as the visitors again paid the price for conceding possession near their own box.

Aymeric Laporte scored the goal of the night, catching Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender off his line as he belted in a long-range free-kick from deep inside his own half.

Talisca got his second from the penalty spot minutes after half time and Mohammed Maran looped in a header to compound Miami's misery.

The American side were clearly feeling the effects of a globe-trotting pre-season tour, but the gulf in class was also stark, despite the presence of former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Talisca completed his treble and performed Ronaldo's signature celebration, before Messi trotted on for the final seven minutes with his team trailing by six goals.

Miami continue their preparations for the new MLS season, which starts February 21, by heading to Asia for games in Hong Kong and Japan.