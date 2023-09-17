Wolves v Liverpool player ratings: Neto 8, Cunha 6; Salah 8, Mac Allister 3

Liverpool produced a dominant second-half display against Wolves on Saturday, coming from behind to win 3-1 and continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

Hwang Hee-chan put the home side ahead early against the sluggish Reds at Molineux and they had a succession of chances to extend their lead in a sparkling first-half display.

But Liverpool flew out of the blocks after the restart and equalised through Cody Gakpo 10 minutes into the second period.

Jurgen Klopp's men pinned Wolves back for long periods and got their reward when Andrew Robertson finished neatly in the 85th minute before an own goal from Hugo Bueno added gloss to the scoreline.

READ MORE Liverpool show fighting spirit again as they secure comeback win at Wolves

It was the third time this season that Liverpool have come from behind to win and they were one point clear at the top of the table ahead of Saturday's later kick-offs after a fourth straight victory.

Klopp said his team deserved to win the game after their powerful second-half performance but stressed that they could not afford to keep falling behind.

“Turning games around is helpful in a season but we cannot rely on it,” he told the BBC. “We have to play better in the first half of games generally. We are not stable yet, that is not possible. Too many things are new.”

In the gallery above you can see the player ratings from Saturday's game. To move on to the next photo click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.