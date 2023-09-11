Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba provisionally suspended over failed doping test

France international allegedly tests positive for testosterone after Serie A match

Paul Pogba looks on during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3.

Paul Pogba looks on during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3. Getty

Sep 11, 2023
Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended by Italy’s National Anti-Doping tribunal after allegedly testing positive for testosterone after Juventus played Udinese.

The Serie A match at the Stadio Friuli ended in a 3-0 win for the Bianconeri on August 20 with Pogba an unused substitute.

He was, however, randomly selected for post-match doping analysis with multiple reports in Italy claiming he showed elevated levels of testosterone.

Italian media outlets claim a second "B" sample must now be checked before it can be confirmed Pogba has failed the test, and sanctions for such offences can involve two to four-year bans from competitive action.

Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, said that the Juventus player has been suspended provisionally with immediate effect, pending a trial and testing of the second sample.

His club said in a statement: "Juventus Football Club announces that today the player Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the adverse outcome of the analysis carried out on 20 August 2023. The Company reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps."

The 30-year-old Pogba has endured an injury-ravaged spell since returning to Serie A from Manchester United last summer, managing just 11 senior appearances in the past 12 months.

Pogba spent much of the summer being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with champions Al Ittihad among those reported to have considered making a move.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Pogba revealed he considered retirement over alleged extortion and threats from a gang, including his brother Mathias.

The France international filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July last year claiming he had been the victim of a multi-million Euro blackmail plot.

Mathias Pogba was questioned in September 2022 but released in December under judicial review. The 33-year-old denies all the allegations against him.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, midfielder Pogba, said: "When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war.

"Sometimes I was just by myself thinking, 'I don't want to have money any more. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.'

"Sometimes it's tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger."

Updated: September 11, 2023, 7:03 PM
