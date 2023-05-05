Brighton v Manchester United player ratings: Mac Allister 8, Mitoma 7; De Gea 7, Martial 5

Alexis Mac Allister's penalty deep into injury-time earned Brighton a 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Thursday.

A highly entertaining game on the south coast looked set to finish goalless when Luke Shaw handled the ball in the box and the Seagulls were awarded a spot-kick after a VAR review.

READ MORE Real Madrid reportedly close in on record deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister calmly stepped up to blast the penalty into the top corner giving Brighton & Hove Albion some revenge after losing in the FA Cup semi-finals to United following a shoot-out at Wembley.

“There is a god of football because we deserved to win in the semi-final and we lost on penalties,” Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Sky Sports. “But in both games I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair.

“We dominated the game against one incredible team, but we have to play another six very tough games.

“Monday we play the first game against Everton and we have to win, because if we don’t we lose these three points.”

Albion's 1-0 win moves them up to sixth in the table, above Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, while United are left looking over their shoulders at fifth-placed Liverpool.

The Seagulls sit just four points behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds with two games in hand thanks to the last-gasp winner.

Antony and Anthony Martial wasted golden opportunities for United, who still have work to do to seal their Champions League spot next term following a painful defeat.

Before Mac Allister's last-gasp breakthrough, Kaoru Mitoma missed the Seagulls' best opening of a feisty encounter, thumping the ball into the head of David de Gea during a rapid start.

United keeper De Gea was visibly dazed by the unconventional stop but was deemed fit to carry on following on-field treatment.

You can see the player ratings from Thursday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.