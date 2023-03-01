Roma boss Jose Mourinho blames fourth official for seeing red in Cremonese loss

A furious Jose Mourinho blamed the fourth official for being sent to the stands as his Roma side lost to previously winless Cremonese in Serie A.

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season just seconds into the second half of the match after clashing with the fourth official.

Mourinho joined his assistant Salvatore Foti in the stands, with the latter serving a touchline ban himself for using insults when these two sides met in the Coppa Italia.

Roma were trailing 1-0 at the time after Frank Tsadjout struck the hosts in the 17th minute.

“I’m not crazy. For the reaction I got, you need to know what happened," Mourinho said after the match.

"[Marco] Piccinini sent me off because the fourth official pushed him to do so.

"He doesn’t have the honesty to say what he said to me and what gave rise to my reaction. I don’t want to go into the question that [Marco] Serra is from Turin and he had me sent off in view of the Juventus game.

"But for the first time in my career, a referee spoke to me in an unjustifiable way. I was lucky to have Piccinini as fourth official once when I was sent off, when I apologised to the referee for the lack of respect. Now he saw me enter the dressing room when I asked the fourth official for honesty. Serra had problems around memory, he forgot.”

Without their coach, Roma drew level in the 71st minute through Leonardo Spinazzola’s strike, but parity lasted only 12 minutes.

Daniel Ciofani went down under a challenge from Rui Patricio in the box and it was Ciofani who stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory lifts Cremonese off the foot of the table at the expense of Sampdoria.

Juventus twice came from behind to secure a 4-2 win at home to city rivals Torino.

The visitors, looking to move above their neighbours in the league, led two minutes in when Yann Karamoh turned in Alessandro Buongiorno’s corner, but Juan Cuadrado cancelled that out 16 minutes later.

Torino led again in the 43rd minute as Antonio Sanabria fired in, but Danilo’s header in first-half stoppage time ended their celebrations, and Juve improved after the break.

Bremer headed them in front against his former club in the 71st minute before Adrien Rabiot made sure 10 minutes from time.