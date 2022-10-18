Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged by FA after red card against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City.

The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team's 1-0 win at Anfield to confront the referee's assistant after a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” the FA said on Tuesday.

Klopp apologised after the match.

“It is about emotion of course so (it was a) red card,” he said on Sunday. “My fault. I went over the top in the moment. I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card.”

Klopp will not be suspended when Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday and has until October 21 to respond. He could face a ban and/or a fine as punishment.

Sunday's game, which was settled by a late Salah goal, was overshadowed by a host of flash points off the field, including coins being thrown at City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool condemned “vile chants” and graffiti from away supporters.

City's bus was also left with a crack in the windscreen after an object was supposedly thrown at it as the team left Anfield.

