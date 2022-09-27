World Cup Group H: Uruguay look to veterans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani

Uruguay have an illustrious World Cup history, winning the inaugural competition in 1930 and lifting the trophy again in 1950 in an upset against host nation Brazil.

But La Celeste are yet to win the competition again, and 72 years later, they enter their 14th World Cup as an underdog.

The talismanic figures of Luis Suarez and strike partner Edinson Cavani may be past their prime, but the veterans, who have 126 international goals between them, will be joined by Liverpool’s new frontman, Darwin Nunez, in Qatar.

This live-wire strike force will be backed up in midfield by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham, with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in central defence.

Uruguay remain unbeaten since new manager Diego Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez, who spent a record 15 years in charge. The former Inter Miami coach secured qualification for the South American side with four wins in his first four games.

He will hope this run can continue in Qatar, with the Sky Blues dreaming of a return to the glory days in their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso. Getty

Manager: Diego Alonso

Star player: Luis Suarez

One to watch: Darwin Nunez

World Cup finals: 1930 (winners), 1950 (winners), 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018

Fixtures: Nov 24 v South Korea; Nov 28 v Portugal; Dec 2 v Ghana