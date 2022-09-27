World Cup 2022 Group E: Hansi Flick getting Germany back on track

Germany head to Qatar off the back of successive, underwhelming performances at major tournaments, having been knocked out in the group stages at the 2018 World Cup, and succumbing to England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

However, there have been plenty of positive signs for Die Mannschaft since Hansi Flick took over when Joachim Low’s 15-year reign came to an end.

There was a blip in qualifying with an embarrassing defeat to North Macedonia in March 2021 – only their third-ever defeat in World Cup qualifying and first since 2001.

Despite that setback, Germany were the first European nation to book their place in Qatar having been victorious in all of their other nine qualifiers.

This comes with Flick having already managed to install a winning mentality within the team as well as an attacking edge, which was reflected in their goal tally of 36 in qualifying. This was surpassed within Europe only by England.

Germany are likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, the system Flick has sworn by since his time in charge of Bayern Munich, with players being given the freedom to rotate and play with fluidity.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich remain, but there is also a younger wave of players looking to make their mark, including Jamal Musiala, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Karim Adeyemi.

Germany are one of the most successful international teams in history and they will now look to remind the world what they are capable of.

Germany coach Hansi Flick. EPA

Manager: Hansi Flick

Star player: Antonio Rudiger

One to watch: Jamal Musiala

World Cup finals appeared in: 1934, 1938, 1954 (winners), 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974 (winners), 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990 (winners), 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 (winners), 2018 / 1950-1990 as West Germany, while East Germany also qualified for the 1974 edition

Winners: 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Fixtures: Nov 23 v Japan; Nov 27 v Spain; Dec 1 v Costa Rica