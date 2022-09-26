Road to Qatar: how Wales qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

His club career might have stagnated in recent years, but there is no doubt Gareth Bale still loves pulling on that Wales jersey and captain's armband.

The attacker was at his talismanic best throughout the qualification campaign that saw his country qualfiy for their first finals in 64 years via the play-offs.

Bale, now playing his trade in the United States with Los Angeles FC after his contract at Real Madrid expired, dragged his team almost single-handled to Qatar with a series of match-winning performances.

Wales would finish second in Group E, five points behind Belgium, before playing Austria and Ukraine in the play-offs.

The 33-year-old scored three times in the group stage then a further three in the play-offs and goes into the finals with 108 caps and 40 goals to his name.

In Qatar, Wales have been drawn in Group B, alongside England, Iran and the US.

Wales' fixtures in Qatar

November 21 USA v Wales – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)

November 25 Wales v Iran – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (2pm)

November 29 Wales v England – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)