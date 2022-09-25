World Cup Group E: Costa Rica need 'never quit' spirit to cause another upset

Costa Rica have qualified for a third consecutive World Cup for the first time in their history, although at one point that achievement seemed remote.

After seven matches in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Luis Fernando Suarez’s side had one win, three draws, and three defeats – although the losses came against Mexico, the USA and Canada, who all finished above them.

This could have been seen as the downside of an ageing squad that still includes the 37-year-old Bryan Ruiz, 34-year-old duo Kendall Waston and Celso Borges, and 32-year-old Bryan Oviedo among other veterans.

However, six wins and a draw from the following seven games saw Los Ticos edge Panama to the intercontinental play-off spot, only eventually finishing behind the USA in the automatic places on goal difference. This was aided by Keylor Navas’ return from injury.

Costa Rica goalscorer Joel Campbell celebrates the qualifying victory against New Zealand. AFP

Facing New Zealand in a one-off match in Doha to reach the finals, Costa Rica showed they had the legs to reach the big stage as they defended a 1-0 lead after Joel Campbell opened the scoring three minutes in.

After that victory, Suarez said: “This squad shows what it is like to be Costa Rican. They never quit, they always give 100 per cent."

Los Ticos will need to show that same spirit if they are to make it out of the group stages for the third time in their history, especially considering the quality of opposition they face.

They should not be completely written off, though, as some of the members of this squad were involved when Costa Rica shocked the world in 2014 by topping a group containing Uruguay, Italy, and England.

Manager: Luis Fernando Suarez

Star player: Keylor Navas

One to watch: Anthony Contreras

World Cup finals: 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018

Fixtures: Nov 23 v Spain / Nov 27 v Japan / Dec 1 v Germany