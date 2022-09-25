Ranked: Who are the highest-paid managers at World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

Germany boss Hansi Flick and England's Gareth Southgate take home the biggest pay cheques

Ajit Vijaykumar
Sep 25, 2022
Managers of national teams seldom get as much attention as the biggest coaches in club football, but that will change in November when the World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps will lead France's title defence this winter against 31 other managers, many of whom will be eyeing his prized possession.

Germany manager Hansi Flick, England's under-pressure boss Gareth Southgate, Brazil manager Tite, Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, and Spain's Luis Enrique are just some of the names who will be targeting glory on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

And most of them are paid handsomely for their efforts. So how much do the national team managers earn?

Finance Football have compiled a list of the highest earning managers at the World Cup this year. Their salaries can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: September 25, 2022, 5:55 AM
