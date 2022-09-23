Road to Qatar: how the United States qualified for World Cup 2022

After the disappointment of missing out on Russia four years ago, the United States were relieved to book their place at the Qatar World Cup.

It was not the most consistent of campaigns as Gregg Berhalter's side secured the final automatic qualification spot, finishing third behind table-toppers Canada and second-placed Mexico.

The US finished the group with 25 points – three behind Mexico and Canada – and a record of seven wins, three losses and four draws. Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic finished as their top scorer with five goals.

“It's amazing what this group of guys have been able to do over these last seven months,” Berhalter said after clinching their place in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. “I've really seen the team grow and this is a great accomplishment. We are looking forward to the World Cup.”

In Qatar, the US have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

United States' fixtures in Qatar

November 21 USA v Wales – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (11pm)

November 25 England v USA – Al Bayt Stadium, (11pm)

November 29 Iran v USA – Al Thumama Stadium (11pm)

Gregg Berhalter was appointed United States manager in 2018. AP

Qualifying results

September 2, 2021 El Salvador 0 United States 0

September 5, 2021 United States 1 (Aaronson 55') Canada 1 (Larin 62')

September 8, 2021 Honduras 1 (Moya 27') United States 4 (A. Robinson 48', Pepi 75', Aaronson 86', Lletget 90+3')

October 7, 2021 United States 2 (Pepi 49', 62') Jamaica 0

October 10, 2021 Panama 1 (Godoy 54') United States 0

October 13, 2021 United States 2 (Dest 25', Moreira og 66') Costa Rica 1 (Fuller 1')

November 12, 2021 United States 2 (Pulisic 74', McKennie 85') Mexico 0

November 16, 2021 Jamaica 1 (Antonio 22') United States 1 (Weah 11')

January 27, 2022 United States 1 (A. Robinson) El Salvador 0

January 30, 2022 Canada 2 (Larin 7', Adekugbe 90+5') United States 0

February 2, 2022 United States 3 (McKennie 8', Pulisic 37', Pulisic 67') Honduras 0

March 24, 2022 Mexico 0 United States 0

March 27, 2022 United States 5 (Pulisic pen 17', pen 45+4', 65', Arriola 23', Ferreira 27') Panama 1 (Godoy 86')

March 30, 2022 Costa Rica 2 (Vargas 51', Contreras 59') United States 0