Road to Qatar: how Costa Rica qualified for World Cup 2022

Costa Rica became the 32nd and final country to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar after beating New Zealand in an inter-confederation play-off.
An early goal from experienced attacker Joel Campbell proved the difference between the two teams at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar that brought a successful conclusion to what been a slow starting campaign for Luis Fernando Suarez's side.
The Costa Ricans managed just one win in their first seven Concacaf qualification matches leaving their hopes of reaching Qatar hanging by a thread. But then six victories from their final seven fixtures saw them secure fourth place behind the United States, Mexico and Canada – and the play-off clash with New Zealand.
“This squad shows what it is like to be Costa Rican. They never quit, they always give 100 per cent,” said Colombian-born coach Suarez, who secured his own World Cup hat-trick after previously taking Ecuador to Germany 2006 and leading Honduras to Brazil 2014. “It is an obsession that I always pursued. To be in this position is beautiful,” he added.
In Qatar, Costa Rica have been drawn in Group E alongside Spain, Germany and Japan.
Costa Rica's fixtures in Qatar
November 23 Spain v Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium (8pm)
November 27 Japan v Costa Rica – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (2pm)
December 1 Costa Rica v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)
Qualifying results
September 2, 2021 Panama 0 Costa Rica 0
September 5, 2021 Costa Rica 0 Mexico 1 (Peneda pen 45+1')
September 8, 2021 Costa Rica 1 (Marin 3') Jamaica 1 (Nicholson 47')
October 7, 2021 Honduras 0 Costa Rica 0
October 10, 2021 Costa Rica 2 (Ruiz 52', Borges pen 58') El Salvador 1 (Henriquez 12')
October 13, 2021 United States 2 (Dest 25', Moreira og 66') Costa Rica 1 (Fuller 1')
November 12, 2021 Canada 1 (David 57') Costa Rica 0
November 16, 2021 Costa Rica 2 (Duarte 20', Torres 90+5') Honduras 1 (Quioto 35')
January 27, 2022 Costa Rica 1 (Ruiz 65') Panama 0
January 30, 2022 Mexico 0 Costa Rica 0
February 2, 2022 Jamaica 0 Costa Rica 1 (Campbell 62')
February 2, 2022 Costa Rica 1 (Borges 45+1') Canada 0
March 27, 2022 El Salvador 1 (Gil 31') Costa Rica 2 (Contreras 30', Campbell 45+1')
March 30, 2022 Costa Rica 2 (Vargas 51', Contreras 59') United States 0
Inter-confederation play-off
June 15, 2022 Costa Rica 1 (Campbell 3') New Zealand 0