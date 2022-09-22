World Cup 2022 Group B: USA's 'golden generation' ready to make waves

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the USA have high ambitions to top the group ahead of England, with the youngest and arguably most talented side in American history.

The reigning Concacaf champions are the youngest team to qualify for the World Cup this year, boasting an average age of 24.5 years, and an increasing number of their players feature for top European sides.

Midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams have had an impressive start to life at Leeds under fellow American Jesse Marsch, while left-back Antonee Robinson is a regular starter for Maco Silva’s Fulham.

Meanwhile, right-back Sergino Dest recently joined Juventus’ Weston Mckennie in Serie A after making the move to AC Milan on loan from Barcelona.

However, Gregg Berhalter will look to an out-of-favour Christian Pulisic to lead his side to glory in Qatar, and it was ‘Captain America’ who scored the hat-trick against Panama in May which sent them to the World Cup. Despite a lack of consistent playing time at Chelsea, the 23-year-old winger is always a top performer for his country.

The USA will be hoping that the so-called ‘golden generation’ of American football can match their best run in the competition, which was a third-place finish during the first-ever World Cup in 1930. However, most USA fans see Qatar as an opportunity for a youthful side to gain valuable experience ahead of a home World Cup in 2026.

Manager: Gregg Berhalter

Star player: Christian Pulisic

One to watch: Brenden Aaronson

World Cup finals appeared in: 1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Fixtures: Nov 21 - USA v Wales; Nov 25 - England v USA; Nov 29 - Iran v USA