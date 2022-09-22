World Cup 2022: Al Thumama Stadium’s cultural significance, capacity and fixtures

The Fifa World Cup 2022 is set to be a gamechanger for the sporting world and the Gulf region.

The first World Cup finals in the Middle East will give football fans a peek into the culture and lifestyle of the region and also allow Qatar to show their ability to host a major tournament.

The football carnival will begin on November 20 and the final will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Matches will be held at eight venues across the country. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

As we build up towards the World Cup, we look at each of the eight venues that host teams and fans from all over the world.

Al Thumama Stadium

One look at the Al Thumama Stadium and you know exactly what the inspiration is behind the design. Celebrating one of the most ubiquitous parts of Arab culture, the the stadium resembles a traditional gahfiya, which is the cap worn underneath a ghutra.

The tournament's website says that "in symbolising Qatar's youth, Al Thumama Stadium also points to the country's emergence as a major player on the global sporting scene".

Organisers have plans in place to use the facility - which has a capacity of 40,000 - long after the tournament winds up. According to them, the stadium's capacity will be reduced to meet local needs. The remaining 20,000-seat arena is set to be used for football and other sporting events. Also, a sports clinic and a boutique hotel at the venue are also in the pipeline.

As is the case at every venue, air-conditioned vents have been placed throughout the ground to maintain optimal environment inside the stadium.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Al Thumama Stadium

Monday, November 21: Group A, Senegal v Netherlands (8pm UAE)

Wednesday, November 23: Group E, Spain v Costa Rica (8pm)

Friday, November 25: Group A, Qatar v Senegal (5pm)

Sunday, November 27: Group F, Belgium v Morocco (5pm)

Tuesday, November 29: Group B, Iran v USA (11pm)

Thursday, December 1: Group F, Canada v Morocco (7pm)

Round of 16

Sunday, December 4: Match 52, Group D winner v Group C runner-up (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, December 10: Match 60, Match 55 winner v Match 56 winner (7pm)