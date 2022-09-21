World Cup 2022 Group A: Van Gaal aiming for one last hurrah with Netherlands

After missing out on reaching the 2018 World Cup, and having underachieved with a second round exit at Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association sought to tempt Louis van Gaal out of retirement for one last assignment: reach Qatar 2022.

Van Gaal had been in charge when the Netherlands finished third at Brazil 2014, losing out to runners-up Argentina on penalties in the semi-finals and trouncing the tournament hosts in the third/fourth-place play-off.

His second appointment has paid off spectacularly so far, too, with the Dutch finishing top of Group G, two points clear of second-placed Turkey.

The goals flowed throughout, with Memphis Depay’s haul of 12 putting him seven clear at the top of the group scoring charts, five ahead of Norway talisman Erling Haaland.

Amid that process, Van Gaal shielded his players from the news that he was battling prostate cancer. “I didn’t want to tell my players because it could have influenced their performances,” said the 71-year-old, who would leave Dutch camps during the night to undergo treatment without his squad finding out.

Buoyed by the subsequent news that their manager had undergone successful treatment, the Netherlands go to Qatar armed with a healthy blend of youth and experience.

They have wise old heads Daley Blind and Virgil van Dijk balanced out by all-action youngsters such as Jurrien Timber and Cody Gakpo, not to mention a sizeable batch of prime talents including revitalised Ajax captain Davy Klaassen and Barcelona duo Depay and Frenkie de Jong, who both continue to perform despite less than stellar treatment from their club.

With such ingredients at his disposal, could Van Gaal mix up a potent blend for one last hurrah in Qatar?

Expand Autoplay HOW THE NETHERLANDS QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group G): March 24, 2021. Turkey 4 (Yilmaz (15', pen 34', 81'), Calhanoglu 46') Netherlands 2 (Klaassen 75', De Jong 76'): A disastrous start to the campaign for the Dutch as a Burak Yilmaz hat-trick condemned Frank de Boer's team to defeat, with Memphis Depay also missing a penalty. De Boer said: “Very disappointing result, and also the way that result came about. Our tempo should have been higher, especially before the break.” AFP

Manager: Louis van Gaal

Star player: Memphis Depay

One to watch: Cody Gakpo

World Cup finals appeared in: 1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014

Fixtures: Nov 21 - Senegal v Netherlands; Nov 25 - Netherlands v Ecuador; Nov 29 - Netherlands v Qatar