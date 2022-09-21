World Cup 2022: fixtures and capacity of Stadium 974 - made of shipping containers

The Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to be one of the most significant events of any kind to take place in the Middle East.

The societal, cultural and sporting impact of the tournament on the population here and the numerous visitors who are expected to travel will be incalculable.

The biggest sporting event in the world will begin on November 20 and conclude at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Matches will be held at eight venues across the country. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

As we build up towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, we look at each of the eight venues that will play host to teams and fans from all over the world.

Stadium 974

It is undoubtedly a unique venue at this or any other World Cup, both in concept and look. The stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000, incorporates two distinct facets of the country. The number 974 signifies the international dialling code for Qatar, and also the exact number of shipping containers used in the construction of the venue.

Shipping is integral to the growth and development of all countries in the region, which is also true for the hosts and has thus been immortalised in the form of Stadium 974.

Also, the venue has been built keeping sustainability and legacy in mind. It has been called the "first fully demountable tournament venue" in the history of the Fifa World Cup. The venue's temporary nature and modular design meant fewer building materials were required during construction.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the stadium will make way for a waterfront development, according to the tournament website.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Stadium 974

Tuesday, November 22: Group C, Mexico v Poland (8pm UAE time)

Thursday, November 24: Group H, Portugal v Ghana (8pm)

Saturday, November 26: Group D, France v Denmark (8pm)

Monday, November 28: Group G, Brazil v Switzerland (8pm)

Tuesday, November 29: Group C, Poland v Argentina (11pm)

Friday, December 2: Group G, Serbia v Switzerland (11pm)

Round of 16

Monday, December 5: Match 54, Group G winner v Group H runner-up (11pm)