World Cup 2022: Complete guide to Lusail Stadium including capacity and fixtures

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is the first world football event to be staged in the Middle East, which means the excitement - and scrutiny - will be greater than ever.

Read more Al Thumama Stadium in pristine condition for Qatar World Cup 2022

Hosting the tournament will put the focus on not only the culture and population of the region, but also on cutting edge technology and innovation that has been used to build stadiums that will allow matches to take place in a climate-controlled environment.

Air-conditioned vents throughout stadiums, minimal travel between venues and excellent connectivity to neighbouring countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and European destinations are just some of the salient features that will set this World Cup apart.

The World Cup will begin on November 20 with the final scheduled to take place on December 18. In all, eight venues in Qatar will host the tournament.

The 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is the crown jewel of the tournament, and will also host the final.

The other venues that will host matches are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan), Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

As we build up towards a unique World Cup - which is right in the middle of European football's regular seasons - we look at each of the eight venues that will play host to teams and fans from all over the world.

Lusail Stadium

The stadium is the biggest in the country with a capacity of 80,000, which is why it has been earmarked to host the final.

According to the tournament website, the shape and facade of the venue is inspired by the motifs on bowls, vessels and other art pieces found across the Arab and Islamic world.

After the tournament concludes, the Lusail Stadium is set to turned into a community space including schools, shops, sporting facilities and health clinics. Also, most of the stadium's 80,000 seats are set be removed and donated to sporting projects.

World Cup 2022 fixtures at Lusail Stadium

Tuesday, November 22: Group C, Argentina v Saudi Arabia (2pm UAE time)

Thursday, November 24: Group G, Brazil v Serbia (11pm)

Saturday, November 26: Group C, Argentina v Mexico (11pm)

Monday, November 28: Group H, Portugal v Uruguay (11pm)

Wednesday, November 30: Group C, Saudi Arabia v Mexico (11pm)

Friday, December 2: Group G, Cameroon v Brazil (11pm)

Round of 16

Tuesday, December 6: Match 56, Group H winner v Group G runner-up (11pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9: Match 57, Match 49 winner v Match 50 winner (11pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13: Match 61, Match 57 winner v Match 58 winner (11pm)

Final

Sunday, December 18: At Lusail Stadium (7pm)