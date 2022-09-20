Road to Qatar: how Denmark qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

With just two group games to go, it looked very much like Denmark might complete the perfect World Cup qualification campaign.

Kasper Hjulmand's side had won eight out of eight without conceding a single goal, and the were 3-0 up against the Faroe Islands with just a minute to go when the minnows grabbed a last-gasp consolation, ending the Dane's proud record.

A defeat in their final game, long after their spot in Qatar had been signed and sealed, was another disappointment but Denmark still finished top of Group F, four points clear of second-placed Scotland.

Joakim Maehle and Andreas Skov Olsen finished as Denmark's joint-top scorers with five goals each.

In Qatar, they have been drawn in Group D along with France, Australia and Tunisia.

In the gallery above, you can see how Denmark qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Denmark's fixtures in Qatar 2022

November 22 Denmark v Tunisia – Education City Stadium (5pm)

November 26 France v Denmark – Stadium 974 (8pm)

November 30 Australia v Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium (7pm)