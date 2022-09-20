Road to Qatar: how Croatia qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Croatia followed up their success at the 2018 World Cup by finishing top of their qualifying group for the finals in Qatar.

Zlatko Dalic's side, who finished runners-up in Russia four years ago, sealed automatic qualification by beating Russia in their final Group H match and finishing one point ahead of their rivals. They lost only one match along the way – against Slovenia in their opening game – and conceded only four times.

Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric became his country's most capped player during the group stage, overtaking Darijo Srna's 134 appearances following the win against Cyprus in March, 2021.

Modric, Mario Pasalic and Ivan Perisic were Croatia's joint-top scorers in the qualification campaign, with three goals each.

In Qatar, Croatia have been drawn in Group F, alongside Morocco, Canada and Belgium.

Croatia's fixtures in Qatar

November 23 Morocco v Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium (2pm)

November 27 Croatia v Canada – Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

December 1 Croatia v Belgium – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (7pm)