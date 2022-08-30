Thomas Tuchel bemoans Chelsea's costly defeat at Southampton

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong condemned Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat as Southampton leapfrogged the lacklustre Blues in the Premier League.

Teenage midfielder Lavia became the first player born in 2004 to score in the Premier League with a fine strike at St Mary’s Stadium, before Armstrong broke a 22-game duck as Saints stunned Chelsea.

The visitors had led through Raheem Sterling’s third goal in two games, only for Southampton to turn the game on its head in a challenging night for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea might be a team in transition with more big-name and big-money arrivals just around the corner courtesy of bullish new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

But the top-four-hunting Blues should still not be in the business of losing against a remodelled and youthful Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rejuvenated Saints jumped ahead of Chelsea into seventh place in the table, with a major win for the south coast men.

The Blues were left to lick the wounds of two costly defeats on their travels, just five games into the new campaign.

Chelsea can expect to slip further down the embryonic table after Wednesday’s fixtures, with Tuchel’s rebuilding job clearly boasting great promise but not yet delivering.

Ready to relive it? 😅



Full report from a memorable night at St Mary's: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 30, 2022

A central striker could hardly be more craved by a Chelsea side so creatively capable, but so far too reliant on Sterling’s finishing powers.

The Blues will now hope even more to complete the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, while centre-back Wesley Fofana’s move from Leicester is expected to be announced shortly.

Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport, said: "We started well in all the games but obviously we are struggling with our focus and consistency in matches. We struggled to find answers and find the way back if things don't go in our direction. Things did go in our direction today but then we struggled after the equaliser.

"I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like.

"We try to win matches and the way we do this is something we need to understand as fast as possible. I also don't understand why we are in this situation with injuries to all midfield."

Southampton manger Hassenhuttl was delighted with the outcome, telling BBC Match of the Day: “We deserved to take something because we were fighting unbelievable, two times on the line they made a save and overall it was what people want to see, a team fighting for everything, and the perfect performance.

“We have this DNA, we want to do this against every opponent and we never stop running, this is a way you can hurt big teams when you do it committed."