'Dream' achieved, Australia out to prove they deserve World Cup 2022 berth - Hrustic

Australia forward Ajdin Hrustic has called on his team to prove they belong at the World Cup later this year after fulfilling a “dream” by qualifying on Monday night.

Graham Arnold’s side defeated Peru on penalties in the play-off in Al Rayyan to reach Qatar 2022, with substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne sealing the victory. The match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium had finished goalless after 120 minutes.

Australia, who edged past the UAE in the Asian play-off last week, have booked a spot at a fifth successive World Cup – and sixth overall.

Speaking to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website immediately after the win, Hrustic said: “I can’t put into words what I’m feeling. I think it has just kicked in to me that we are going to the World Cup, that we will be back here in November.

“It was a long road; it wasn’t easy, I have to admit. We have been playing away from home without our fans. We have been stuck in hotels trying to qualify and we worked hard.

“I don’t think many people believed in us if I’m being honest. You know I heard we are underdogs, but underdogs fight, fight and focus until the last second."

On Monday, Arnold surprised many watching by introducing Redmayne solely to contest the shootout, when he replaced captain Mat Ryan in the final minute of extra-time.

The Sydney goalkeeper duly obliged, saving Alex Valera’s spot-kick to ensure Australia triumphed 5-4 on penalties. Throughout the shootout, Redmayne attempted to put off his Peruvian opponents by dancing along the line, waving his arms and even wiggling his hips.

“I wasn’t surprised, because I know what Redders can do, and it puts players off,” Hrustic said. “In training I scored against him, but it’s not easy because his movement puts the penalty taker off and it’s difficult to keep focused.

“I told him before the penalties started, ‘You are going to be the big man now, we are going to need you’. And he stepped up."

In qualifying, Australia go into Group D for the November 21-December 18 tournament alongside world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

“My dreams as a kid have been achieved and now I want more,” Hrustic said. “Going to the World Cup is something amazing, but now we want to step up at the Fifa World Cup and show how good we are as a team, as a country and as individuals.”