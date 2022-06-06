Rafael Nadal's incredible 22 Grand Slam victories - in pictures

Rafael Nadal extended his record haul of Grand Slam titles to 22 when he claimed his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros.

The victory takes him two clear of arch rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, and he heads for the grass courts of Wimbledon later this month on course for the Grand Slam having won the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Nadal has been troubled by injury, and the French Open win has lifted his world ranking to No 4, behind Djokovic, Russian Daniil Medvedev, and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Beaten finalist Casper Ruud of Norway rises two places to world No 6.

All Nadal's incredible 22 major titles - going back to 2005 - can be seen in the gallery above.