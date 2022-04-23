Shabab Al Ahli eye Asian Champions League round of 16 with win over Ahal

Shabab Al Ahli remained on course for a place in the AFC Asian Champions League round of 16 with victory over Ahal of Turkmenistan at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday.

Federico Cartabia was on target twice in the first half to increase his tally to five goals in the competition as the Dubai club climbed to nine points, two behind the Group C leaders Iran’s Foolad Khouzestan who they meet in the final league phase game on Wednesday.

Shabab Al Ahli dominated possession early in the match and were ahead after 13 minutes.

Harib Abdalla, 19, scooted down the left flank and provided a perfect pass to Cartabia, who made no mistake from close range to give his side the lead.

They could have doubled their score in the 23rd minute but Walid Abbas’ effort flew over the crossbar after connecting with Azizjon Ganiev’s corner.

Cartabia had his sight on goal again after the half-hour mark but his curling free-kick to the bottom left was well met by Ahal goalkeeper Rasul Charyyev.

Cartabia continued his fine scoring record in the competition just before half-time following another good link-up with the lively Harib inside the box.

His first attempt was blocked by Charyyev but the Italian’s follow-up shot found the roof of the net as Shabab Al Ahli went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Ahal looked more threatening in the final 25 minutes and their pressure paid off when Arslan Amanov converted from the spot after Shanazar Tirkishov was brought down in the 72nd minute.

Meanwhile, Luciano Chimba’s first half goal was enough for Foolad Khouzestan to overcome Al Gharafa of Qatar 1-0 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on the same night.

Gharafa's defender Tameem al-Muhaza, centre, vies for the ball with Foolad's midfielder Mohammad Abshak. AFP

Al Jazira’s hopes of a round-of-16 spot were dented after their defeat to Air Force Club of Iraq 3-2 in Group B at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Ibrahim Bayesh put the Iraqis in front on six minutes and second-half substitute Alaa doubled the lead on the hour.

Jazira pulled one back through Thulani Serero on the 62nd minute and Oumar Troare was on target for the Abu Dhabi club to level the scores at 2-2.

With the game heading for a draw, Shareef Abdulkadhim curled the ball into the top corner to win it for the Air Force Club in added time.

The result means the Iraqis moved to second place with seven points ahead of the match against Mumbai City in the final game while Jazira remained on four as they take on group leaders Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Only the winners of each of the five groups being played in west Asia are certain to advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records.