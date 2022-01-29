Ivan Toney apologises for ‘unacceptable' language about Brentford in video filmed in Dubai

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has apologised after a foul-mouthed insult towards his own club while on holiday in Dubai was published on social media.

The Premier League club launched an investigation after a video emerged showing Toney saying “f*** Brentford” while on a boat during a holiday in the UAE.

Toney, 25, has admitted his language was “unacceptable” and has vowed to work hard for Thomas Frank’s team in the second half of the season. The Premier League is currently on a winter break.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break. In it, I used language that was unacceptable.

“The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in that position.

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

“I’ll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season.”

Brentford had launched an investigation after the video emerged on Friday night.

“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” a club spokesperson said.

Toney has scored six goals in 21 Premier League games this season and will hope to be involved when the Bees play Everton in the FA Cup next Saturday.

Brentford are currently 14th in the top flight, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Dubai is a popular destination for Premier League footballers during the mid-season break.

Among the stars currently enjoying a break in Dubai include Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who wowed crowds at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, teammates Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot.

Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish have also visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site, while Liverpool trio James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson took part in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic pro-am along with Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Everton's Jordan Pickford.