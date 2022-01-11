Mohamed Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ from Liverpool in contract negotiations

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists he is not asking for “crazy stuff” as he continues to haggle over a new contract and says the ball is firmly in the club's court.

Negotiations over a new contract for the Egypt international continue to linger with the 29-year-old's current deal running until the summer of 2023.

British media have speculated that Salah is holding out for a weekly salary of more than £300,000, which would smash the Reds’ wage structure. That figure would represent a significant departure from the club's policy of not handing out lucrative contracts to players once they reach 30, which Salah does in June.

Salah, though, brings plenty to the negotiating table. Since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2017 the Egyptian has scored 111 goals in 165 league games and helped Liverpool win both the Premier League and Champions League.

He tops this season's Premier League scoring charts with 13 goals as he chases a third Golden Boot in five years and is considered by many among the greatest players on the planet.

In an interview with GQ’s first global sports issue, available on January 25, Salah said any agreement with Liverpool is not necessarily about the cash but what it represents.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah gestures as a pitch invader is hustled away by security during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield. AFP

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” he said.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something [they should] because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”